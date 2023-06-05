Dead – Death – Obituary News : Co-Founder of Sally Hansen, Harvey Alstodt, Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harvey Alstodt, Former Del Laboratories Executive, Dies at 83

Harvey Alstodt, who played a crucial role in establishing Sally Hansen as a leading nail brand and helped Del Laboratories gain market share in the beauty industry, passed away on June 3 at the age of 83 after a long illness.

Career at Del Laboratories

Alstodt joined Del Laboratories in 1985 as the executive vice president of sales for cosmetics, after working at Foster Grant. At that time, Del Laboratories was a fledgling company best known for its Sally Hansen nail polish. Alstodt played a crucial role in Sally Hansen’s success, as he helped the brand compete with industry giants like Revlon, and eventually grew to become the leading nail brand with over an 80 percent market share.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

After leaving Del Laboratories, Alstodt started MBA Beauty and launched the Confetti nail color collection, which was sold at CVS. He also founded Diversified Beauty Products, which marketed the Dr. Marvey nail treatment.

Remembering Harvey Alstodt

Alstodt is remembered for his “street fighter” mentality, but he was most known for his mentorship and relationship-building skills. He had a competitive edge that helped Del Laboratories gain shelf space against established brands, and he challenged everyone to make them better and stronger. Alstodt is also remembered for his loyalty to his family, colleagues, and customers.

Many in the industry, including Karen Combest, the president of the Louisville Ladies, and Judy Wray, who held top beauty roles at Eckerd and Rite Aid, remember Alstodt as a tough businessman who was always kind.

Surviving Family Members

Alstodt is survived by his wife Melody, two sons, and their families.

The beauty industry has lost a significant figure, and Alstodt’s contributions to the success of Sally Hansen and Del Laboratories will always be remembered.

