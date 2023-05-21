Dead – Death – Obituary News : Co-writer of “Sunshine of Your Love” for Cream dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Songwriter and Poet Pete Brown Passes Away at 82

The world of music lost a true legend on Friday, May 19th, as songwriter and poet Pete Brown passed away in London after a battle with cancer. Brown was 82 years old.

Brown was a well-known poet who worked alongside other famous poets like Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan. It was his association with drummer Ginger Baker that led him to co-write some of the most iconic songs of the 1960s for the rock supergroup Cream. Alongside Baker, guitarist Eric Clapton, and bass player Jack Bruce, Brown co-wrote the hit songs “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room.”

Brown’s writing partnership with Bruce continued long after Cream disbanded, lasting over four decades. Together, they created several more hit songs, including the group’s popular track “I Feel Free.” Brown was known for his ability to create lyrics that perfectly matched the music, and his work with Cream helped to define the unique sound of the 1960s.

In addition to his work with Cream, Brown was a prolific writer and performer in his own right. He released several albums throughout his career, including collaborations with other musicians. His music was often a mix of spoken word poetry and rock, showcasing his unique style that blended the two art forms together.

Despite his success in the music industry, Brown remained humble throughout his life. He always credited his success to the people he worked with, and he never lost his passion for creating new music. His love for poetry and writing was evident in all of his work, and he inspired countless musicians and poets throughout his lifetime.

News of Brown’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow musicians, and friends. Baker, who worked closely with Brown throughout his career, released a statement saying, “Pete was a genius writer and a dear friend. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Eric Clapton also paid tribute to Brown, saying, “I am deeply saddened to hear of Pete’s passing. He was an incredible writer and a true original. His work with Cream will always be remembered as some of the greatest music of all time.”

Brown’s influence on the music industry cannot be overstated. His unique style and ability to blend poetry and rock music helped to define a generation of musicians. His work with Cream will always be remembered as some of the most iconic songs of the 1960s, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and poets.

In his lifetime, Brown accomplished more than most people could ever dream of. He left an indelible mark on the music industry, and his influence will continue to be felt for years to come. While his passing is a great loss for the world of music and poetry, his contributions to the art form will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come. Rest in peace, Pete Brown.

