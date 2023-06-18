Dead – Death – Obituary News : Coach Al Misnad’s Demise at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Football Coach Captain Saeed bin Saad Al Misnad

The Qatar sports fraternity is in mourning after the passing of football coach Captain Saeed bin Saad Al Misnad. The renowned coach, who led Qatar to a commendable sixth place in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 1999, passed away due to illness.

A Loss for National Football

The news of Al Misnad’s passing has left a void in the hearts of many in the Qatar sports community. Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani took to Twitter to express his condolences, stating that “National football has lost one of the brilliant names and competencies in the field of coaching.”

Al Misnad’s contributions to the growth and development of football in Qatar will always be remembered. His passion for the sport and dedication to his players have earned him a special place in the hearts of many.

A Legacy of Excellence

Al Misnad’s career spanned over several decades, during which he coached numerous teams and players. He was known for his tactical acumen, and his ability to inspire and motivate his players. His success with the Qatar Under-17 team in 1999 was a testament to his skills, as he led the team to the best-ever finish in the tournament’s history.

Al Misnad’s legacy extends far beyond his achievements on the field. He was a mentor and a role model to many young players, who looked up to him for guidance and inspiration. His dedication to the sport, and his commitment to the development of young talent, have earned him the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

Honoring His Memory

The Qatar Football Association President, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, also paid tribute to Al Misnad, hailing his services for national football while praying for the departed soul. Al Misnad’s contributions to the sport will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of footballers in Qatar and beyond.

As we mourn the loss of a great coach and a true sportsman, we must also celebrate his life and honor his memory. Al Misnad’s passion for football, his dedication to his players, and his commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the sport in Qatar. May he rest in peace.

News Source : thepeninsulaqatar

Source Link :Coach Al Misnad passes away/