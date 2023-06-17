Dead – Death – Obituary News : Coach Passes Away at Age 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Longtime Area Basketball Coach Jimmy Joe Robinson

The Clovis community mourns the loss of longtime basketball coach and teacher, Jimmy Joe Robinson, who passed away at the age of 87 last weekend. Robinson’s impact on the community was significant, and his memory will be cherished by many who knew and loved him.

Robinson began his career as a coach and teacher at La Casita Elementary in Clovis, where he taught 6th grade and coached football, basketball, gymnastics, and track. He later moved on to teach other grades and coach other sports at various schools, but it was his coaching career at Clovis High School that stood out the most.

In 1967, Robinson became the assistant basketball coach for CHS, and in 1971, he became the head basketball coach. Under his leadership, Clovis’ boys’ basketball program became well-known, making it to the State Tournament eight times, winning the state championship in 1979 and state runner up in 1980.

Former players of Robinson’s, such as Bubba Jennings, remember him as a special coach who cared about his players and did everything he could to give them a chance to be successful. Jennings played under Robinson from 1978-1980 and went on to have a successful career playing college basketball for Texas Tech and winning the Naismith Award.

One of Jennings’ most memorable moments was in 1979 when CHS played Hobbs with three of their starters suspended. Jennings got knocked down in the fourth quarter and needed stitches in his head. Hobbs’ doctor said he could not play anymore, but Robinson allowed him to play, and he ended up making the final two free throws to win the game.

Another former player, David Lansford, played for Robinson from 1974-1977 and remembers him as a sincere coach who matched his actions with his words. Robinson used body language and facial expressions rather than harsh words to communicate with his players.

Robinson was known for fighting for what he believed in, even if it got him in trouble. He went to jail once for standing up for what was right, according to Jennings.

While Robinson is remembered for his successful coaching career and positive coaching style, his primary drive in life was to reflect Christ, according to Jennings and Lansford. Robinson was an active member of his church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, elder, deacon, and small group leader throughout his life.

Robinson received many honors and awards for his coaching career, but his influence on the community will be remembered most. His legacy lives on through the impact he had on his players and the way he lived his life.

The Clovis community will miss Jimmy Joe Robinson, but his memory will continue to inspire generations to come.

Longtime Coach Area Coach Death of a Coach Coach Legacy Local Sports Community Mourns Coach’s Passing

News Source : The Eastern New Mexico News

Source Link :Longtime area coach dies at 87/