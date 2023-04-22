Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cobram woman dies in tragic crash at Strathmerton

A tragic car accident in Strathmerton claimed the life of a mother from Cobram.

Victim of Victoria’s Deadliest Traffic Accident Recalled as “Lovely Person”

Deborah Markey, a 62-year-old worker at a slaughterhouse, was one of the victims of the deadliest traffic accident in Victoria in more than a decade. She was remembered by family and friends as a proud mother and lovely person. Markey died in a horrific accident on Thursday near the NSW border. At the time of the accident, Markey was driving four of her JBS slaughterhouse coworkers—all international—home in a Nissan Navara when a Mercedes struck her vehicle at the Labuan Road crossroads in Strathmerton. On the Murray Valley Highway, the Nissan was thrown into the path of a vehicle, instantly killing all five occupants.

Markey’s son, Daniel Montero, said in a statement that she was a “very proud mum” and a dedicated part of the Cobram community. “Her life has not been easy, but she really found her purpose looking after these foreign nationals,” he added. Markey was a “very loving person” who deeply cared for friends, family, and all animals, according to friend Paul Ukich.

The other victims of the accident were four young workers from Taiwan and Hong Kong, three women, and one man, all in their twenties. The mother of a 25-year-old Taiwanese man killed in the collision arrived in Melbourne on Sunday and said she was having a hard time accepting the death of her son.

The police have charged 29-year-old Christopher Dillon Joannidis, the driver of the Mercedes, with five counts of reckless driving resulting in death. Joannidis was stopped for speeding in Yarroweyah before the collision, which took place less than two kilometers away. Police suspect that Joannidis was travelling at 118 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. Reports of cannabis use by Joannidis have also surfaced. The Victorian police have appealed to anyone with information, dashcam footage, or witness accounts to call Crime Stoppers.

The accident happened as police warned drivers to slow down ahead of Anzac Day and following a terrible week of traffic deaths that raised the yearly road toll to beyond 100. Joannidis has been granted bail but has strict conditions prohibiting him from driving and leaving Victoria or the country. Mr. Joannidis cannot leave Victoria or the nation and must stay at his home address and surrender his passport.

In the wake of the accident, family, friends, and the community are mourning the loss of a kind, loving, and dedicated mother and friend.