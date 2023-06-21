Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Cody Longo’s Cause of Death at 34 Revealed”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cody Longo, a well-known actor and recording artist, passed away at the young age of 34, leaving behind his wife, Stephanie Clark, and their three children. Nearly five months after his untimely death, the cause has been revealed through an autopsy report obtained by TMZ. According to the report, Longo’s death was a result of chronic alcohol use.

Longo’s body was found in his sleep in Austin, Texas, and his team has yet to comment on the autopsy results. His wife, Stephanie Clark, expressed her deep shock and sorrow over Longo’s loss in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after his passing. She described him as “our whole world” and the “best dad and best father.”

Clark later opened up about her grief in a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on Longo’s longtime struggles. She shared her mixed emotions of sadness, anger, bitterness, and happiness, and expressed her regret for not being able to save her husband. She described their life together as beautiful, but also mourned for the life they could have had.

Longo was best known for his work on Nickelodeon’s “Hollywood Heights,” where he played the role of rock star Eddie Duran in nearly every episode in 2012. He also appeared in other shows such as “Secrets and Lies,” “Nashville,” and “CSI: New York.” Longo was also successful as a recording artist, with his 2014 single “She Said” reportedly making it on the Billboard Top 100.

However, Longo faced legal troubles in recent years, including a domestic violence charge in 2020 and an assault charge the following year stemming from an alleged incident with a 9-year-old girl in 2019. His lawyer reportedly denied the claims related to the latter case. In 2013, Longo agreed to a plea deal after being charged with a DUI, where he was ordered to complete alcohol education classes.

Longo’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of chronic alcohol use. Alcohol abuse can lead to a wide range of detrimental physical and mental health effects, including liver disease, pancreatitis, depression, and anxiety. It can also increase the risk of accidents, injuries, and premature death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol abuse, it is important to seek professional help. There are various treatment options available, including counseling, support groups, and medication-assisted treatment. It is never too late to seek help and start on the path to recovery.

In conclusion, Longo’s passing is a heartbreaking loss for his family, friends, and fans. He will be remembered for his talent, charisma, and passion for his craft. Let us honor his memory by raising awareness of the dangers of alcohol abuse and supporting those who are struggling with addiction.

