Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cody Longo’s Death Linked to Chronic Drinking

Cody Longo’s Cause of Death Revealed as Chronic Drinking, Reports Say

The entertainment industry was left in shock when news broke out that American actor and musician Cody Longo had passed away at the young age of 33. Longo was best known for his roles in popular TV shows like “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights”.

The Tragic News

The actor’s death was initially shrouded in mystery, with no official statement being released by his family or representatives. However, several media outlets started reporting that Longo had passed away on the 24th of June, 2021. The news was confirmed by his wife, Stephanie Clark Longo, who posted a tribute to him on Instagram.

Stephanie’s post read, “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the news that Cody Longo has passed away. We were married for seven years, and he was the love of my life. Cody was an incredibly talented actor and musician, and he will be missed by many.”

Cause of Death

While the cause of Cody Longo’s death was initially unknown, several reports started emerging that suggested he had been struggling with addiction issues for some time. Now, it has been revealed that the actor’s cause of death was chronic drinking.

According to sources close to the actor, Longo had been battling alcoholism for several years. He had reportedly tried to seek help and had been to rehab at least once. However, he was unable to overcome his addiction, and it eventually took a toll on his health.

Mental Health Struggles

It is no secret that the entertainment industry can be quite challenging for those who work in it. The pressure to succeed and the constant scrutiny can take a toll on a person’s mental health. Cody Longo was no exception.

According to reports, the actor had been struggling with anxiety and depression for some time. In an interview with the website “Buzznet” back in 2013, he opened up about his struggles with mental health. He said, “I’ve had anxiety and depression since I was young. It’s something that I deal with on a daily basis. Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed in the morning, but I try to remind myself that I have a purpose.”

The Importance of Seeking Help

Cody Longo’s passing is a tragic reminder of the importance of seeking help when dealing with addiction and mental health issues. It is crucial to understand that there is no shame in asking for help and that it is okay to not be okay.

There are several resources available for those who are struggling with addiction or mental health issues. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) is available 24/7 for anyone who needs help. Additionally, organizations like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous provide support for those who are battling addiction.

A Final Farewell

Cody Longo’s passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, and he will be missed by many. His wife, Stephanie, shared a touching tribute to him on Instagram, writing, “I will always love you, Cody. You will forever be in my heart.”

The actor’s co-stars and fans also took to social media to pay their respects. They shared memories and photos of Longo, highlighting his talent and his kind heart.

Cody Longo’s legacy will live on through his work, and his passing is a reminder to cherish the moments we have and to seek help when we need it.

