Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cody Satterfield’s Death: What Happened?

Who Was Cody Satterfield?

Cody Satterfield was a resident of Newark, Ohio known for his passion for motorcycles and love of speed. He tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident on May 6th, 2023, when he collided with a pickup truck on Route 79 just outside Newark. The exact cause of the accident is unknown, but it is believed that Cody was riding at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision.

Despite emergency responders’ efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. Cody’s family and friends were deeply saddened by his untimely death, and the community of Newark was also affected by the news. As Cody’s family, friends, and the community continue to grieve his loss, they can take comfort in the memories they shared with him and the legacy he has left behind.

Cody Satterfield Accident

How Did Cody Satterfield Die?

The tragic circumstances surrounding Cody’s death serve as a reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving. As the community continues to mourn his loss, they can honor Cody’s memory by advocating for safe driving practices and cherishing the memories they shared with him.

Marshall Goodin posted on Facebook, saying “I’ll always be grateful that I got to spend time with these guys. I’m cherishing them a little bit more deeply today. Thank you for standing by my hospital bed the night I didn’t want to be there, President. May you rest in peace. Or when that person attempted to kill me when I was 16 and your nitric acid pee hit him in the face. Cody Satterfield up until next time.”

Strange Vs Jeter wrote, “I just went on to learn one of my brothers had passed away, and I still can’t believe it. It’s too soon, family, but I know you’re resting up with your dad. Once you’re pain-free, we’ll all get together and ride like there’s no tomorrow. Cody Satterfield, RIP”

Sara Wright mentioned, “For once, I’m at a loss for words because you have rendered me speechless. Life doesn’t seem fair, and staring at you in that hospital bed seemed so bizarre, so today was a really difficult day. Life is brief. Love those who are close to you since they might disappear in an instant.”

