Siamak Barin Obituary – Death: Founder Of COEX, Siamak Barin Dies Unexpectedly

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Siamak Barin in Montreal, Quebec. Siamak was a renowned figure in the field of human-centered design, and his innovative work has earned him a great deal of respect and acclaim across the globe.

Accomplishments and Notoriety

Siamak’s accomplishments and notoriety are directly attributable to his work in the field of human-centered design. He founded COEX, a leading business that specializes in offering architectural and project management services. COEX is widely regarded as a pioneer in its field and a global leader in services for managing design and construction projects.

COEX – A Key Player in the Field

Before starting his own company in 2002, Siamak worked with two of Canada’s best architectural firms. Both of these companies’ head offices were located in Canada. Siamak was in charge of developing COEX, and under his leadership, the business has become a key player in the field of human-centered design.

Condolences and Prayers

Siamak Barin’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence the field of human-centered design. His contributions to the industry will be greatly missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

