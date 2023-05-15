Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Coffee Shop King” dies from medical misadventure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Singapore’s “Coffee Shop King”: A Medical Misadventure

Introduction

The death of a prominent businessman in Singapore, Hoon Thing Leong, also known as the “Coffee Shop King,” shocked the nation in 2021. Mr Hoon, who owned one of the largest local coffee shop chains, Kim San Leng, died at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) due to acute intra-abdominal haemorrhage following a liver biopsy. State Coroner Adam Nakhoda investigated the case and found Mr Hoon’s death to be a medical misadventure. This article will delve into the details of Mr Hoon’s medical history and the events leading up to his untimely death.

Medical History

Mr Hoon was 71 years old and had a medical history of coronary artery disease, for which he had a pacemaker implanted in September 2020. On March 5, 2021, Mr Hoon was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital (MENH) for subdural haemorrhage, a type of bleeding that occurs outside the brain. After undergoing surgery, he was discharged four days later, feeling more relaxed. However, he was later re-admitted to MENH and was found to have low platelet counts after an assessment. Bone marrow samples were also taken from him.

The Diagnosis

On April 14, 2021, a computerised tomography scan at SGH found that Mr Hoon had a cirrhotic liver. People with liver cirrhosis are at greater risk for developing liver cancer and should undergo regular screening. Professor William Hwang, Mr Hoon’s attending physician, recommended a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to help in Mr Hoon’s diagnosis. However, due to his pacemaker, an MRI was difficult to perform. Professor Hwang then suggested a liver biopsy to investigate the lesions found in the liver.

The Procedure

Mr Hoon’s blood count was low, and the risks of a liver biopsy were higher. However, he agreed to undergo the procedure, and Dr Alexander Tan started the biopsy at around 4.20 pm on April 28, 2021. Mr Hoon was in a stable condition when he was later transferred to the general ward. But at around 1.30 am the next day, he appeared breathless and slightly drowsy. His condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to the medical intensive care. He died at around 10.30 pm on April 29, 2021.

The Investigation

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda investigated Mr Hoon’s death and found it to be a medical misadventure. On autopsy, there was 4,000 ml of dark liquid blood and 475 g of dark red blood clots in Mr Hoon’s peritoneal cavity over the anterior surface of the liver. There was also a puncture mark present on the anterior surface of the liver’s right lobe that was adjacent to a blood vessel. However, there was no macroscopic evidence that any blood vessels had been perforated. The state coroner found that it was probable that Mr Hoon had bled from the punctures to his liver caused by the percutaneous liver biopsy. This was a known complication of a percutaneous liver biopsy, and the presence of lymphoma could have contributed to the likelihood of bleeding.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Hoon Thing Leong, the “Coffee Shop King of Singapore,” was a medical misadventure. Mr Hoon’s medical history, including his pacemaker and low platelet counts, made him a high-risk patient for a liver biopsy. Nevertheless, his attending physician recommended the procedure, which led to his death due to acute intra-abdominal haemorrhage. This case highlights the importance of informed consent and proper risk assessment in medical procedures, particularly for high-risk patients. It also underscores the need for continued medical education and research to improve patient safety and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : The New Paper

Source Link :‘Coffee Shop King’ died of haemorrhage after liver biopsy; death a medical misadventure, Latest Singapore News/