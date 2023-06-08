Dead – Death – Obituary News : Colin Smith Passes Away: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Colin Smith Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Dedicated Physician and Environmentalist

We must break the news to you with a heavy heart that on June 7th, 2023, Colin Smith passed away at his home after a long and happy life. He died away peacefully in the Vega Baja Hospital in Spain, with his treasured wife Eva by his side. His funeral will take place in Spain, close to his cherished home in Jacarilla. He will be remembered forever.

Colin Smith was a man of many talents and passions, but perhaps what he will be most remembered for is his dedication to medicine and environmentalism. After completing his education at Charterhouse school in the town and then at Oxford University, where he studied medicine, he took a year off from his residency at Guy’s hospital in London and instead signed up to sail across the North Atlantic on board a Bristol Channel pilot cutter. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Celia Perkins, who was also a crew member on the vessel. After completing his training and coming to the conclusion that he could satisfy the requirements of his national duty by using his medical talents, Colin moved to Lesotho in order to work as a physician there. He invited Celia to come with him by writing to her and inviting her to join him. They got married in 1960.

After a period of three years, the Smith family moved back to Kent and settled near the Medway Towns. They moved just outside of the village of Higham and were within close proximity to Charles Dickens’s home at Gad’s Hill Place. Through his work as a family doctor and general practitioner trainer, as well as his involvement in the protection of the surrounding countryside, he developed a strong connection to the community there.

In the early 1970s, Colin was one of the individuals who established the Dickens Country Protection Society with the intention of defending the North Kent marshes against the expansion of industry, more notably an oil refinery. Publicizing the issue was accomplished through a variety of means, such as riding about on his 125cc motorcycle while selling lottery tickets and producing a documentary for BBC Open Door titled The Forgotten Marshes (1976). In addition, in order to contribute to his ecological research, Colin organized a “festival” in which participants counted shrimp covered in muck. Even now, the marshes are protected from development.

A Life Well-Lived

Colin Smith’s life was one that was filled with purpose and meaning. He was a man who was passionate about many things, from medicine to environmentalism, and he dedicated his life to making the world a better place. His work as a physician in Lesotho and as a family doctor and general practitioner trainer in Kent helped countless people over the years, and his efforts to protect the North Kent marshes from development were truly remarkable.

But perhaps what was most remarkable about Colin was his spirit. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, and who never let adversity get in his way. His love for his family and his community was evident in everything he did, and his positive attitude and infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him.

A Legacy to Remember

Although Colin Smith may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on for generations to come. His dedication to medicine and environmentalism serves as an inspiration to us all, and his impact on the world will continue to be felt long after his passing.

As we mourn the loss of this remarkable man, we must also celebrate his life and the many contributions he made to our world. Rest in peace, Colin Smith – you will be missed.

