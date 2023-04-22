Dead – Death – Obituary News : Colleen Slota Obituary: Death in London, Ontario | Cause of Death

Colleen Slota, a resident of London, Ontario, has passed away. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Remembering Colleen Slota: A Tragic Loss

A Victim of Stolen Vehicle Collision

Colleen Slota’s life came to a devastating end on April 19, 2023, when her vehicle collided with a stolen pickup truck. The accident occurred in southeast London, and the driver of the stolen truck fled the scene. Colleen, a 62-year-old, was not engaged in the collision, but she tragically lost her life.

The Special Investigations Unit on the Case

The Special Investigations Unit is currently handling the case and has exercised their mandate. Officers were able to locate a female who was believed to have been involved in the incident, and officers of the Uniformed Division were able to take her into custody. However, the inquiry has not concluded yet and is still ongoing.

Remembering Colleen Slota’s Life

According to Colleen’s employer, she had just finished her shift and was heading home to St. Thomas in the early morning hours of Wednesday when the accident occurred. Colleen had worked for London Hospital Linen Service Inc., a non-profit organization that provides laundry services to hospitals in Southwestern Ontario, as a driver for ten years. Her colleagues remember her as the life of every party.

The Pursuit of the Stolen Vehicle

The police found the stolen vehicle in the King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue vicinity just after 2:20 a.m. on April 19, 2023. The suspect vehicle sped away from the police, and officers tracked it down in the neighborhood surrounding Adelaide Street South and Thompson Road. The pursuit ended tragically when the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle, taking Colleen’s life.

An Ongoing Investigation

The incident is still under investigation, and the Special Investigations Unit of Ontario is conducting an investigation. The pursuit and the ensuing collision have left Colleen Slota’s loved ones grieving and the community in shock.