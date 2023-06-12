Dead – Death – Obituary News : College admission battle leads to suicide attempt, girl critical in Visakhapatnam.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mother Dies, Daughter Battling for Life After Jumping from Second Floor in Heated Argument

A young girl is currently battling for her life at KGH hospital in PM Palem after reportedly attempting suicide on Sunday. The incident occurred after an argument with her mother, S. Lakshmi, which led both mother and daughter to jump from the second floor of their house in Sevanagar, Kommadi. Unfortunately, the mother passed away, while the young girl remains in the intensive care unit.

According to reports, the argument began when the girl requested her mother to enroll her in an Intermediate college after passing her Class X supplementary exams. The mother, however, stated that she would need to check the family’s financial condition before making any decisions. The girl’s father works as a tailor, and her younger brother is currently in Class VII.

The tragedy is believed to be the result of a sensitive issue that was not properly understood by both parties. The mother and daughter’s misunderstanding led to both taking an extreme step that has left one dead and the other fighting for her life.

The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of communication and understanding within families. It is crucial to have open and honest discussions about sensitive issues and to seek professional help when necessary. The police have provided helpline number 100 for those who are in distress and need assistance.

It is also important to remember that suicide is never the answer. No matter how difficult life may seem at the moment, there is always hope and help available. Speaking to a trusted friend, family member, or professional can make all the difference in the world.

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning for the loss of a mother and the potential loss of a young girl’s life. It is important to come together in times of tragedy and support those who are affected by it.

The incident also serves as a reminder to parents to listen to their children’s needs and concerns. While financial constraints may be a reality, it is important to communicate with children and find solutions together. Education is a fundamental aspect of a child’s future, and it is crucial to prioritize it as much as possible.

The tragic incident also highlights the need for mental health awareness and support. Mental health issues are prevalent in society, and it is crucial to seek professional help when necessary. Suicide prevention hotlines and counseling services are available for those who need them, and it is important to reach out for help when in distress.

In conclusion, the incident serves as a wake-up call for the importance of communication, understanding, and mental health awareness. It is essential to prioritize education and mental health and seek professional help when necessary. Suicide is never the answer, and it is crucial to reach out for help when in distress. Let us come together to support those affected by the tragedy and work towards a brighter future.

News Source : The_Hindu

Source Link :Suicide bid over college admission: girl battling for life in Visakhapatnam/