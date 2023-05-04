Dead – Death – Obituary News : College Basketball Star Dies at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Lance Blanks: Remembering a University of Texas Basketball Star and Phoenix Suns General Manager

On March 25th, 2021, the basketball world lost one of its own as Lance Blanks passed away at the age of 56. A former University of Texas basketball star and Phoenix Suns general manager, Blanks was a well-respected figure in the sport who will be remembered for his contributions on and off the court.

Early Life and Basketball Career

Blanks was born on September 9th, 1964, in Tallahassee, Florida, and grew up in San Antonio, Texas. He played high school basketball at John Jay High School before attending the University of Texas at Austin, where he played for the Longhorns from 1983-1986.

During his time at Texas, Blanks was a standout player who helped lead the Longhorns to two NCAA Tournament appearances. He was named to the All-Southwest Conference First Team in 1986 and finished his college career with 1,493 points, which still ranks 15th all-time in Texas basketball history.

NBA Career and Front Office Work

After graduating from Texas in 1986, Blanks was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the NBA draft. He played for the Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and San Antonio Spurs during his five-year NBA career, averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Following his playing days, Blanks transitioned into front office work, starting as a scout for the Spurs in 1995. He then worked as an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Hornets before being named the general manager of the Suns in 2010.

During his time in Phoenix, Blanks was responsible for drafting players such as Markieff Morris and Kendall Marshall, as well as trading for Goran Dragic and drafting Devin Booker. He was also instrumental in the Suns’ pursuit of star point guard Steve Nash, who signed with the team in 2004 and led them to the Western Conference Finals in 2005 and 2006.

Legacy and Impact

Blanks’ impact on the basketball world extended far beyond his playing and front office days. He was known for his kindness, humility, and generosity, and was a mentor to many young players and executives in the sport.

Former Suns president Rick Welts remembered Blanks as “one of the most decent and kind people I have ever met in my life” in a statement following his passing. “He was a great basketball mind and an even better human being,” Welts said. “The NBA has lost a true treasure.”

Blanks’ legacy will also be felt through the many players and colleagues he impacted throughout his career. Booker, who was drafted by Blanks in 2015, tweeted his condolences following the news of his passing.

“Rest in peace Lance Blanks,” Booker wrote. “You believed in me from day one and gave me my opportunity in the NBA. Forever grateful for our relationship and your impact on my life. Prayers to your family and loved ones.”

Conclusion

Lance Blanks may be gone, but his impact on the basketball world will be felt for years to come. Whether as a player, executive, or mentor, he was a true ambassador for the sport who will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and dedication to the game. Rest in peace, Lance Blanks.

News Source : Andrew Gould

Source Link :Legendary College Basketball Star Reportedly Dead At 56/