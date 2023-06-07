Dead – Death – Obituary News : College student attempts suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Incident in Perambur: A Father’s Grief

Introduction

On a fateful morning, a 19-year-old girl studying in Kallurani was brutally murdered by her father. The incident took place in Perambur, Kollam district. The girl’s father, Kobi, who joined hands with the police, killed his daughter by suffocating her with oil. This article delves into the details of the incident and its aftermath.

The Incident

Kobi’s daughter had been studying in Kallurani and was staying in a hostel. On the day of the incident, she returned home for the weekend. However, Kobi, who had been suffering from mental agony, killed his daughter by suffocating her with oil. The girl’s mother found her unconscious and rushed her to the government hospital. She was then transferred to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The Police Investigation

The police were informed of the incident, and they immediately launched an investigation. They found out that Kobi had been suffering from mental agony due to financial difficulties. The police also questioned the family members and neighbours to gather more information about the incident. They discovered that Kobi had been undergoing treatment for mental illness for some time.

The Aftermath

Kobi was arrested and taken to the police station for interrogation. He confessed to the crime and revealed that he had been suffering from depression for some time. He also said that he had been under tremendous pressure due to his financial difficulties. Kobi’s wife and other family members were shocked and devastated by the incident.

The incident has raised concerns about mental health and depression in society. It is crucial to raise awareness about these issues and provide support to those who are suffering from mental illness. The government has taken several initiatives to address the issue of mental health, and more needs to be done to ensure that people receive the help they need.

The Conclusion

The tragic incident in Perambur has left the family and the community in shock and grief. The incident highlights the need for more awareness and support for mental health issues. It is essential to have an open dialogue about these issues and provide help to those who need it. The government and society must work together to ensure that no one suffers from depression or mental illness alone and that everyone receives the support they require.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :College student suicide attempt | கல்லுாரி மாணவி தற்கொலை முயற்சி/