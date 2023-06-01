Dead – Death – Obituary News : College Student Commits Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

College Student Commits Suicide in Kallakurichi

A college student in Kallakurichi committed suicide due to severe stomach pain and took her own life. The incident happened in Thirukovilur, where the student’s father, Chinna Tambi, was a resident. Chinna Tambi’s daughter was 20 years old and was studying industrial engineering in Chennai as a self-funded student.

On the 30th of last month, the victim arrived at her home complaining of severe stomach pain. Unable to bear the pain, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan using a saree.

The Thirukovilur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Background

The victim’s father, Chinna Tambi, was a resident of Thirukovilur’s Dasarapura. He had sent his daughter to Chennai for higher education, and she was studying industrial engineering as a self-funded student. The victim was in the second year of her course.

According to sources, the victim had been suffering from severe stomach pain for the past few days and had been taking medication for it. However, the pain had become unbearable, and she decided to take her own life.

After returning home, the victim locked herself in her room and hung herself from the ceiling fan using a saree. When her family members noticed that she had not come out of her room for a long time, they broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Investigation

The Thirukovilur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. They have collected evidence from the scene of the crime and are questioning the victim’s family members and friends.

The police have also sent the victim’s body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Conclusion

The incident has once again highlighted the need for mental health awareness and the importance of seeking help when one is going through a difficult time. Students, especially those living away from home, must be provided with adequate support and resources to deal with the stresses of academic and personal life.

It is essential to create a safe and supportive environment where students can talk about their mental health and seek help without fear of stigma or discrimination.

The loss of a young life is always tragic, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Mental health in college students Suicide prevention on college campuses Counseling services for college students Stress and anxiety among college students Academic pressure and its impact on college students’ mental health

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :College student committed suicide | கல்லுாரி மாணவிதுாக்கிட்டு தற்கொலை /