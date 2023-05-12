Dead – Death – Obituary News : College Student Commits Suicide After Posting Note on FB

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of Ajay Singh in Jaipur

On Thursday evening, Ajay Singh, a final year B.A student from a private college in Jaipur, committed suicide. This shocking incident has left his family in a state of shock and grief. Ajay’s maternal uncle has filed a complaint against a boy and a girl in Bindayaka police station, accusing them of blackmailing and harassing his nephew, which led him to take the extreme step. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Final Post on Facebook was Ajay’s Suicide Note

Before committing suicide, Ajay Singh posted his last message on Facebook, and it turned out to be his suicide note. In the note, he mentioned the names of a boy and a girl who he alleged were blackmailing and harassing him. His stepbrother repeatedly called him, but it was too late. The note left his family and friends in shock and disbelief.

Uncle Files Complaint Against the Accused

Ajay’s maternal uncle has filed a complaint against the boy and the girl mentioned in the suicide note. The complaint alleges that they were threatening and blackmailing Ajay, which led him to take the drastic step. The Bindayaka Police have registered a case against the accused and are conducting an investigation into the matter.

Police Investigation in Progress

The police are investigating the case based on the complaint filed by Ajay’s uncle. The accused, both minors, will be questioned to ascertain their involvement in the alleged harassment and blackmail. The police are also trying to gather evidence to establish the motive behind Ajay’s suicide.

Devastating Impact on Ajay’s Family and Friends

Ajay’s tragic suicide has left his family and friends devastated. His parents and siblings are in a state of shock and disbelief. His classmates and teachers from college are also mourning his loss. The incident has brought to light the issue of harassment and bullying faced by students, which needs to be addressed at the earliest.

Conclusion

The tragic suicide of Ajay Singh has left everyone in shock and has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of students. It is crucial to address the issue of harassment and bullying faced by students and ensure that they feel safe and protected. The police investigation will shed light on the circumstances that led to Ajay’s suicide, and justice must be served.

