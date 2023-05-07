Dead – Death – Obituary News : College Student Commits Suicide Before Birthday Party

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident in Nadiya: College Student Commits Suicide on Her Birthday

A tragic incident took place in the Bodbazar area of Shantipur Thana in Nadiya. A second-year college student hanged herself in her own home just a few hours before her birthday celebration.



Caption: Koyal Halder (Photo: Express photo) Caption: Koyal Halder (Photo: Express photo)

The walls of her home were decorated with balloons and a cake was prepared for her birthday celebration. The family had also invited guests to celebrate the occasion. In honor of her birthday, her father had bought her a new dress, which she wore to the celebration. Later, the girl returned home alone. For a long time, she was alone in the upstairs room. When the family heard a loud noise, they rushed upstairs to find her hanging from the ceiling. It was as if a piece of the sky had fallen on the family after her death. In a moment, everything had become unreal for them.

The incident happened in the Bodbazar area of Shantipur Thana in Nadiya. The deceased student was studying at Kalyani Mahavidyalaya. Her name was Koyal Halder and she was only 20 years old.

According to family sources, it was her 20th birthday. The family had started preparing for the celebration. They had bought a new dress and balloons, and even a cake for the occasion. They had decorated the room where the girl’s birthday celebration was to take place.

The girl’s father had taken her to the market to buy things for the birthday celebration. He returned home around 10 pm. After that, the girl was alone upstairs. When they went upstairs, they found her hanging from the ceiling. The people of the area heard her cries for help and rushed to the scene. The police were informed.

With the help of the police and locals, the door was broken down and the girl’s lifeless body was brought out. Her mother, Mamoni Halder, said, “My daughter had changed a little recently. She had become very irritable compared to before. While shopping in the market today, there was a small argument about buying a dress. When she came home, she said that no one should buy anything for her. After that, this incident happened.”

The police have sent the body to Ranaghat Hospital for autopsy. They are investigating whether there was any reason behind the suicide other than mental distress.

News Source : TV9 Bangla

Source Link :Suicide: জন্মদিনের পার্টির আগেই গলায় দড়ি দিয়ে আত্মহত্যা কলেজ ছাত্রীর – College Student Committed Suicide in nadia/