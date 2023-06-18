Dead – Death – Obituary News : College student commits suicide: Tragic incident shocks community

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Incident of Jayachandran, a 23-Year-Old Student of Namakkal Thiruchengode College

Introduction

Namakkal Thiruchengode College is a renowned institution in Tamil Nadu, known for its quality education and excellent faculty. Jayachandran, a 23-year-old student, was pursuing his B.E degree in the college. Unfortunately, a tragic incident took place in his life that left his friends, family, and the college community in shock.

Background

Jayachandran was a dedicated student who was passionate about engineering. He had been studying in the college for four years and was in his final year. Despite his hard work and dedication, he was not selected for the campus placement, which left him deeply disappointed. This rejection affected him mentally, and he found it challenging to deal with the situation.

The Tragic Incident

Jayachandran’s mental health deteriorated, and he took a drastic step that shocked everyone. He went to a nearby river in his hometown and committed suicide by drowning himself. Upon discovering this, his family and friends were devastated, and they could not believe that he had taken such a drastic step.

Investigation

When the police were informed about the incident, they started an investigation. Upon questioning, Jayachandran’s friends revealed that he had been struggling with his mental health and was disturbed after not getting selected in the campus placement. They also mentioned that he had confided in them about his struggles but had not revealed his plan to take his life.

The Aftermath

The tragic incident left the entire college community in shock and mourning. His classmates and teachers could not believe that he was no more. The college authorities expressed their condolences and assured the family of their support during this difficult time. They also pledged to take measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Conclusion

The incident of Jayachandran’s suicide is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health. It highlights the need for institutions to prioritize the mental well-being of their students and provide them with the necessary support and resources. It also emphasizes the need for individuals to seek help when they are struggling with their mental health and not suffer alone. May Jayachandran’s soul rest in peace.

Mental health of students Suicide prevention in schools Depression and anxiety in students Coping strategies for student stress Counseling and therapy for at-risk students

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :Student suicide | கிணற்றில் குதித்து கல்லூரி மாணவர் தற்கொலை/