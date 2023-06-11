Dead – Death – Obituary News : College student dies by suicide in Kakdwip with selfie mode on.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Died by Suicide: মোবাইলে সেলফি মোডে রেখে আত্মঘাতী কলেজ ছাত্রী

Introduction

The news of a 20-year-old college student’s death by suicide in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas has shaken the local community. The student, who has not been named, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Monday morning. According to reports, the student had switched on her mobile phone’s selfie mode before taking this drastic step.

The Tragic Incident

The incident took place in a rented apartment where the student had been living for the past two years. The landlord, who lives in the ground floor of the building, found the girl’s body when he went to check on her after she did not respond to his repeated knocks on the door.

The police were immediately informed, and they arrived at the scene within an hour. After conducting a preliminary investigation, the police found that the student had switched on her mobile phone’s selfie mode before taking her life. They also found a suicide note in her room, but its contents have not been revealed to the public.

Possible Reasons for Suicide

The student’s death has left her family and friends in shock. They have not been able to comprehend why she took such a drastic step. However, some reports suggest that the girl was suffering from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment for depression.

It is also being speculated that the student was facing academic pressure and was unable to cope up with the stress of her studies. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the student to attend online classes, and she was finding it difficult to concentrate on her studies.

The student’s friends have also revealed that she was going through a rough patch in her personal life. She had recently broken up with her boyfriend, and this had left her emotionally vulnerable.

The Importance of Mental Health

The tragic incident highlights the importance of mental health, especially during these trying times. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on people’s mental health, with many struggling to cope up with the stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic.

It is imperative that we take care of our mental health and seek help whenever we feel overwhelmed or stressed. It is also essential to create a supportive environment where people can talk openly about their mental health issues without fear of judgment or stigma.

Conclusion

The death of the college student by suicide in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas is a stark reminder of the importance of mental health. It is essential to create a supportive environment where people can talk openly about their mental health issues and seek help whenever needed.

The tragedy also highlights the need for increased awareness about mental health issues, especially among young people. It is imperative that we take proactive measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future and ensure that everyone has access to the help and support they need.

