Dead – Death – Obituary News : College student killed by sickle-wielding boyfriend

Love, Betrayal, and Tragedy

It was a love story that started in college and ended in tragedy. Virgin Joshua, a 24-year-old college student from Kalluthotti near Marthandam, fell in love with a girl he met in college. They had a promising future ahead of them, but things took a turn for the worse when the girl refused to marry him.

A Betrayal That Led to Tragedy

The girl’s refusal to marry him was a blow to Joshua’s heart. He had dreams of starting a family with her, but she shattered those dreams when she told him that she didn’t want to marry him. As if that wasn’t enough, the girl started seeing someone else. Joshua was devastated. He couldn’t believe that the girl he loved so much could betray him like that.

The Attack That Changed Everything

One day, in a fit of rage, Joshua’s girlfriend’s new boyfriend attacked him with a sickle. The attack left Joshua with several deep wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he received medical attention. After being discharged from the hospital, Joshua was left traumatized by the attack. He couldn’t believe that someone he trusted could hurt him like that.

The Tragic End

The attack was just the beginning of Joshua’s troubles. He couldn’t get over the betrayal, and it consumed him. In the end, he took his own life by jumping in front of a train. His death came as a shock to everyone who knew him. His friends and family were devastated by the loss.

The Aftermath

The tragic end of Joshua’s life left many people wondering what could have been done to prevent it. His family and friends were left to mourn his loss, while his girlfriend and her new boyfriend were left to deal with the guilt of what they had done. The incident serves as a reminder that love can be a powerful emotion that can lead to both happiness and tragedy.

Conclusion

The story of Joshua’s love, betrayal, and tragedy is a cautionary tale for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation. It is a reminder that love can be both beautiful and cruel. It is up to us to make the right choices and to be mindful of the consequences of our actions. We must learn to love and respect ourselves first and foremost, before we can love someone else. May Joshua rest in peace.

News Source : Sorrell

Source Link :Boyfriend commits suicide by cutting college student with sickle/