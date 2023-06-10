Dead – Death – Obituary News : “College Student Killed in Assault”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When Marriage Isn’t a Choice: A College Student’s Tragic End

For most individuals, marriage is a joyous occasion meant to be celebrated with family and friends. However, for some, marriage is not a choice but a cultural obligation that must be fulfilled. Such was the case for a college student in Tamil Nadu who tragically took her own life after being forced into marriage against her will.

The Tragic Story of a Young College Student

The young woman in question was a college student pursuing higher education. However, her dreams and aspirations were cut short when her family arranged for her to marry a man she did not want to marry. Despite her protests and pleas, her family insisted that she go through with the marriage.

Feeling trapped and hopeless, the young woman took the drastic step of ending her life. Her tragic death serves as a reminder of the dangers of forcing individuals into marriage against their will.

The Cultural Pressure to Get Married

In many cultures, marriage is not just a personal choice but a social obligation. Parents and families often feel a sense of duty and responsibility to ensure that their children get married and start a family. The pressure to conform to these expectations can be overwhelming, particularly for young women.

For young women, marriage can mean the end of their dreams and aspirations. Education and career goals often take a backseat to domestic responsibilities, and many women find themselves trapped in unhappy marriages.

The Consequences of Forced Marriage

Forced marriage can have severe consequences for individuals and their families. In addition to the emotional toll, forced marriage can also result in physical and sexual violence, as well as social isolation.

Furthermore, forced marriage is a violation of human rights and is recognized as a form of gender-based violence. It is a practice that must be eradicated to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals.

The Need for Change

The tragic death of the college student in Tamil Nadu is a wake-up call for society to change its attitudes towards forced marriage. Families and communities must recognize that marriage is a personal choice and that individuals have the right to choose their partners.

Furthermore, education and awareness-raising programs must be implemented to help individuals, families, and communities understand the dangers of forced marriage and the importance of respecting the rights and choices of others.

Conclusion

The tragic death of the college student in Tamil Nadu highlights the devastating consequences of forced marriage. It is a practice that must be eradicated to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals.

Parents and families must recognize that marriage is a personal choice and that individuals have the right to choose their partners. Education and awareness-raising programs must be implemented to help individuals, families, and communities understand the dangers of forced marriage and the importance of respecting the rights and choices of others.

Only then can we ensure that individuals, particularly young women, are free to pursue their dreams and aspirations without fear of being forced into marriage against their will.

தூக்குப்போட்டு கல்லூரி மாணவி உயிரிழப்பு கல்லூரி மாணவர் தற்கொலை பற்றிய செய்தி தூக்குப்போட்டு மாணவர் தற்கொலை நோக்கம் கல்லூரி மாணவர் உயிரிழப்பு நடவடிக்கைகள் தூக்குப்போட்டு கல்லூரி மாணவர் மருத்துவ பரிசோதனை.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :தூக்குப்போட்டு கல்லூரி மாணவி தற்கொலை/