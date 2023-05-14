Dead – Death – Obituary News : College student killed in bike-car collision

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bike collides with car, college student dies

A tragic incident occurred on May 14, 2023, when a college student named Vikas, aged 17, who studied at a private engineering college, was riding his bike on the Kanyakumari-Madurai road. He collided with a car coming from the opposite direction and died on the spot.

The Accident

The accident happened at around 12 pm, when Vikas was riding his bike on the Kanyakumari-Madurai road near Sockanur. A car coming from the opposite direction hit him, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Vikas was thrown off his bike and landed on the road. He sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby government hospital in Kovai. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Victim

Vikas was a bright student who had a passion for bikes. He was pursuing his engineering degree at a private college in Kovai. He was a friendly and cheerful person who was loved by everyone who knew him.

His sudden demise has come as a shock to his family, friends, and the college community. His parents are inconsolable and are still in a state of shock.

Police Investigation

The police have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the car driver. The driver, who was not injured in the accident, has been taken into custody for further investigation.

The police are currently investigating the case and are trying to determine the exact cause of the accident. They are also examining the CCTV footage of the area to gather more information about the incident.

Road Safety Measures

This incident highlights the importance of road safety measures. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents. Both drivers and riders should be aware of their surroundings and drive/ride responsibly.

The government and the concerned authorities should take necessary steps to improve road safety by implementing stricter rules and regulations. They should also conduct awareness campaigns and training programs to educate people about road safety measures.

Conclusion

The death of Vikas is a tragic incident that has left his family, friends, and the college community in shock. It is a reminder to everyone that accidents can happen anytime and anywhere. It is important to be cautious and follow road safety measures to avoid such incidents.

May Vikas rest in peace and his family find the strength to overcome this difficult time.

