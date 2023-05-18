Dead – Death – Obituary News : College Student Urges Suicide Awareness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking the Stigma: A Personal Account on Mental Health

Mental health has been a topic of discussion for years, yet there is still so much stigma surrounding it. People who struggle with mental health often feel isolated and alone, as if their feelings are not valid or worthy of attention. However, the truth is that mental health issues are prevalent and can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or social status.

Tabitha Leech, a student at Inclusion College Hampshire, shared her personal account on mental health through an essay she posted on Twitter. Her essay has garnered a lot of support and attention, as it highlights the importance of listening to those struggling with mental health issues.

Tabitha wrote, \”We always talk about how we can prevent and stop suicide but that might not always help. Until it happens we don’t take it seriously enough, there is still so much stigma around it.\” This statement rings true, as often times people do not take mental health seriously until a tragedy occurs. This is a serious problem, as it can lead to people feeling like their struggles are not valid or worthy of attention.

Tabitha goes on to explain that the reason for this stigma is because people who want to talk and open up about their struggles often feel like they will be shut down or judged for their feelings. This is a common fear among those struggling with mental health, as they do not want to be ostracized or made to feel like their struggles are insignificant.

Tabitha’s essay also touches on the difficult subjects of self-harm and suicide. She explains that the stigma surrounding mental health makes it difficult for people to seek help or talk about their struggles. This can lead to people feeling like suicide is their only option, as they do not feel like anyone is listening or taking their struggles seriously.

As someone who has experienced the struggles of mental health firsthand, Tabitha urges people to learn and watch for the signs in young people. She believes that early intervention and support can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

Tabitha’s essay is a powerful reminder that mental health struggles are real, and they deserve attention and support. The stigma surrounding mental health needs to be broken, and people need to start listening and taking these struggles seriously. We should not be shunned for our struggles; we should be able to open up and express our feelings no matter what.

In conclusion, mental health is a serious issue that affects many people. Tabitha Leech’s essay sheds light on the importance of listening and supporting those struggling with mental health issues. It is time to break the stigma and start taking mental health seriously. We need to create a safe space where people can talk about their struggles without fear of judgment or ostracization. Everyone deserves to feel heard and supported, and it is up to us to make that happen.

1. Suicide prevention

2. Mental health awareness

3. College student mental health

4. Suicide warning signs

5. Student mental health resources

News Source : Kimberley Barber

Source Link :Hampshire college student urges people to be more aware of suicide/