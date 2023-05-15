Dead – Death – Obituary News : Color Sergeant’s Death Sparks Tributes: Was Alex Street Drunk When He Drowned?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alex Street Death Cause: What Really Happened

The news of Alex Street’s death has created a lot of stir on social media since his body was discovered. Alex Street was a reputed veteran who had gone missing for several hours, leading people to speculate about his demise. After his body was finally found, people started to sympathize with his family. In this article, we will take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding his death and what really happened.

The Inkerman Company Charity Dinner

The Inkerman Company Charity Dinner was an annual event that brought together instructors and cadets from the military to raise funds for charitable causes. Alex Street was among the attendees, having an exemplary military record that earned him respect and recognition among his peers. However, he surprised many by consuming alcohol for eight hours at the event, despite not being known for being a heavy drinker.

The Argument

The situation gained momentum when Alex Street argued with an officer cadet about leading men in combat. Witnesses saw him leaning forward and pointing at the cadet’s chest during the intense discussion, eventually leading to him being asked to leave the event. When the veteran failed to return home after the event, his wife became worried and made almost 40 calls on his mobile phone, hoping to contact him. It was obviously a matter of concern for his family, as they were not aware of the events that had taken place at the Inkerman Company Charity Dinner.

The Discovery of Alex Street’s Body

Since the discovery of Alex Street’s body, his death has generated a lot of controversy. People began to feel sorry for his family after discovering that he had gone missing for several hours, leading people to speculate about his death. As per the Service Inquiry report, Color Sergeant Alex Street, who was 31 years old, had attended a party at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and left at 2 am. It was later found that he fell into a 4ft deep stream while attempting to relieve himself. Unfortunately, after trying for a long time, he was not discovered for 38 hours after the incident.

The Investigation

During the investigation, the inquiry was found which claimed that his comrades did not report him missing as they feared getting him into trouble. Likely, the highly respected Irish Guards soldier fell headfirst into the stream on the academy’s grounds, leading to him becoming disoriented and drowning. The inquiry recommended that the army implement measures to encourage reporting and ensure that soldiers receive the necessary support to deal with such incidents. The loss of Color Sergeant Alex Street has left a void in the military community, with many of his colleagues and superiors speaking highly of him and his contribution to the service.

The Aftermath

His untimely and sudden death has left his family and colleagues in shock and disbelief, as he was known for his dedication and professionalism. Alex Street’s death has also raised concerns about the culture of heavy drinking in the military and the lack of support for soldiers dealing with mental health issues. It is essential to address these issues to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The death of Alex Street has caused a lot of stir and controversy, but it has also brought attention to the issues that need to be addressed in the military community. It is essential to provide soldiers with the necessary support to deal with mental health issues and to address the culture of heavy drinking in the military. We hope that Alex Street’s death will be a wake-up call to take action and make necessary changes to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Colour Sergeant Alex Street Drowning incident of Alex Street Alcohol-related death of Alex Street Tribute to Alex Street Investigation into Alex Street’s death

News Source : Shreya Gupta

Source Link :How did Alex Street die? Tribute pours in as colour sergeant drowned drunk in a ditch/