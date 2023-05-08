Dead – Death – Obituary News : Colt Brennan’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What Happened to Colt Brennan?

The football world was shocked when news broke that former NFL quarterback Colt Brennan had passed away on May 11, 2021, at the young age of 37. Brennan was found unconscious in a Newport Beach hotel room, having consumed fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid. Despite efforts to save him, Brennan tragically died the next day.

Colt Brennan was a standout quarterback at the University of Hawaii, where he set numerous NCAA Division I records. He was recognized as a third-team All-American twice and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. However, his professional career did not pan out as he had hoped, and he spent most of his time on the practice squad or injured reserve.

Brennan had a passion for football and was known for his leadership and intelligence on the field. He was a beloved figure in Hawaii, where he played college football, and was credited with uniting the people of Hawaii during the memorable 2007 season. Many expressed their condolences following his passing, including Hawaii Governor David Ige.

Unfortunately, Brennan’s life after football was filled with struggles and challenges. He was involved in a car accident in Hawaii in 2010, where he suffered head and collarbone injuries, along with broken ribs. In 2015, he was accused of reporting his vehicle stolen, which his lawyer attributed to memory issues caused by his injuries from the car accident. Charges related to the incident were later dismissed.

In December 2019, Brennan was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence in Kaneohe. Then, in August 2020, he was taken into custody for trespassing and refusing to leave a Kailua-Kona hotel while heavily intoxicated. Despite his bail being set at $250, he was detained in jail until his hearing several days later.

Brennan’s struggles with substance abuse and mental health were well-known, and he had sought help for his addiction. His father had attempted to get him into a detox center at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, but he was turned away due to a lack of available beds. The hospital promised to contact Brennan’s father, but they failed to do so, and he tragically passed away the next day.

Colt Brennan’s legacy will be remembered for his incredible college football career and his leadership on the field. However, his struggles and challenges after football serve as a reminder of the importance of mental health and substance abuse awareness and support. May he rest in peace.

