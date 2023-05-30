Dead – Death – Obituary News : Colton Bond’s Accidental Death Mourned by Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Colton Bond Obituary: A Tragic Accident Claims the Life of a Young Cowboy

Colton Bond, a 21-year-old cowboy, tragically died in an accident in Labette County, eastern Kansas on Friday evening. Bond was described as an excellent, generous, and well-mannered man. The 21-year-old was killed in an accident with his grandparents.

The Accident

The tragic accident is believed to have happened after a cow caused a head-on collision. The Bond family mourns the death of their beloved family members. Many people who knew the Bonds expressed their sincere condolences and prayers.

Edna’s Colton Bond died along with his grandparents, Jimmy Bond and Barbara Bond, in a car accident on Friday night. In an instant, three Edna residents were killed on May 26, 2023, just after 11:30 p.m., when their truck hit a cow in Labette County, western Kansas. The accident happened on US 166, six miles east of the United States.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Jimmy Bond81, hit a cow in a Dodge Ram pickup truck while traveling east on Kansas Highway 166. This resulted in a vehicle breakdown. Consequently, his truck swerved into the oncoming lane. The other driver tried to dodge Bond’s truck but failed. Therefore, the truck and the other vehicle hit head-on. Unfortunately, the 81-year-old was traveling with both members of his family – his grandson, Colton Link21 years old, and his wife, Barbara Bond79.

All three, Colton and his grandparents, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was reportedly slightly injured.

Colton Bond Was Walking Home with His Grandparents

As mentioned above, Colton Bond died along with his grandparents in a head-on collision Friday night in Labette County. The 21-year-old college cowboy was driving home with his grandfather and grandmother after watching his little brother, Tagg, ride in the Kansas High School Rodeo Association Finals in Mulvane.

Kansas Highway Patrol said Jimmy Bond, Colton’s grandfather, was driving his truck east on U.S. Route 166 when he collided with a cow in the road, pushing the vehicle into the lane in a westerly direction. The driver of a westbound tractor-trailer attempted to avoid colliding with the Bonds, but ran out of time, resulting in a head-on collision.

Who Was Colton Bond?

Young and gifted cowboy Colton Bond has qualified for this year’s first National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association College National Final. Steer Roping Reported Medical topics.

The young cowboy competed in rodeo with the Garden City Community College Rodeo Team from 2020-22. Bond also competed in this year’s Coffeyville Community College Rodeo.

In the regional stringing team standings, the youngster ranked eighth at the end of the year. He competed in a new steer steer class in November, placing 13th nationally and securing a spot in the National Finals Steer Roping College’s first-ever class.

In high school rodeo, he won the 2019 Kansas High School Rodeo Association State Roping Title and the 2020 KHSRA Team Roping Title.

His mother, Kelly, his father, Jim Tom, and his little brother, Tagg, are devastated by his passing. A GoFundMe has been launched to help the Bond family through this unfathomable loss.

A Final Goodbye

Colton Bond’s death is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the rodeo community. His talent and passion for rodeo will be missed, but his memory will live on. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Colton Bond accident Colton Bond obituary Cause of Colton Bond’s death Family mourns Colton Bond Colton Bond funeral arrangements

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Colton Bond Obituary And Cause Of Death Linked To Accident: Family Mourns Loss/