Dead – Death – Obituary News : Colton Bond’s Death Linked to Accident

Remembering Colton Bond: A Talented Cowboy Gone Too Soon

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Colton Bond. A young and talented cowboy, Colton’s life was cut short on a fateful night in Labette County, Eastern Kansas. He was just 21 years old. The news of his passing has garnered attention from all over, with people eager to know more about the incident that took his life far too soon.

Colton Bond was a rising star in the world of rodeo. He was a member of the Garden City Community College Rodeo Team from 2020 to 2022 and had qualified for the inaugural National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association College National Finals Steer Roping. He had also placed eighth in the regional team roping standings and earned a spot in the National Finals Steer Roping College class after placing 13th nationally in the newly established steer roping class. Bond was a force to be reckoned with, having won the 2019 Kansas High School Rodeo Association state tie-down roping title and the 2020 KHSRA team roping title.

Colton’s obituary serves as a reminder of how fragile life can be. One moment you’re riding high, and the next, everything can come crashing down. Colton’s passing has left his family and loved ones mourning his untimely loss. He leaves behind his mother, Kelly, father, Jim Tom, and little brother, Tagg. They, along with the rest of the rodeo community, are devastated by his passing.

The tragic accident that took Colton’s life occurred on a Friday night in Labette County. He was riding with his grandparents after attending the Kansas High School Rodeo Association Finals in Mulvane to watch his brother compete. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when Jimmy Bond, Colton’s grandfather, collided with a cow on U.S. Highway 166, which resulted in the vehicle being pushed into the westbound lane.

Colton’s passing is a loss to the rodeo community, but it is also a reminder of the importance of cherishing every moment with the people we love. He was a young man with a bright future, and his loss is felt deeply by those who knew him. His memory will live on, and his spirit will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Our hearts go out to Colton’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that they find comfort in knowing how much Colton was loved and respected by those around him. His passing is a reminder to us all to live each day to the fullest, as we never know when it will be our last.

In conclusion, Colton Bond was a talented cowboy gone too soon. He was an inspiration to many and a rising star in the rodeo world. His passing is a loss to the entire rodeo community. We mourn his untimely loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Colton Bond.

