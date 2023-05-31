Dead – Death – Obituary News : Colton Bond’s Tragic Accident and Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Colton Bond Accident: A Heartbreaking Loss for the Rodeo Community

The rodeo community and all those who knew 21-year-old cowboy Colton Bond are grieving over his untimely passing. Along with his grandparents, Bond lost his life in a tragic car accident on May 26, 2022. The accident occurred on US 166, six miles east of US 169, when their pickup truck collided with a cow.

Obituary: Colton Bond Accident

The accident occurred as Bond and his grandparents were returning home from the Kansas High School Rodeo Association Finals in Mulvane, where he had been cheering on his younger brother Tagg. Despite the efforts of the other driver to avoid the collision, the two vehicles collided head-on, resulting in the death of Bond and his grandparents.

Bond was a talented and passionate cowboy who had recently earned a spot in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association College National Finals Steer Roping. His passing has left a void in the rodeo community, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bond family and all those affected by this tragic accident.

Colton Bond Death News

Bond’s death has shaken the rodeo community and the people of Kansas, where he was known for his talent and passion for rodeo. Johnny Weil, CCC rodeo coach, expressed his grief over the loss of Colton, describing him as an up-and-coming horse trainer who always extended his support to others by allowing them to ride his horse. He emphasized Colton’s friendly nature and stated that his passing would deeply affect the rodeo community.

Colton Bond: Who Was He?

Colton Bond was a gifted 21-year-old tie-down and team roper from Kansas with a promising rodeo career ahead of him. He rodeoed for the Garden City Community College Rodeo Team from 2020 to 2022 and later rodeoed for Coffeyville Community College’s Rodeo. In the regional standings for team roping, he finished 8th, showcasing his talent and dedication to the sport.

His achievements included competing in the newly formed steer roping division, where he finished 13th in the nation and qualified for the inaugural National Finals Steer Roping College Division. He consistently qualified for the short round in seven out of ten college rodeos held in the Central Plains region during the season.

In addition to his college rodeo career, Bond had also excelled in high school rodeo, winning the 2019 Kansas High School Rodeo Association state tie-down roping title and the 2020 KHSRA team roping championship with his partner, Jaylyn Hash.

Bond leaves behind his devastated parents, Kelly and Jim Tom, and his younger brother, Tagg. In the face of this unimaginable tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Bond family during this difficult time.

The Impact on the Rodeo Community

The loss of Colton Bond has deeply impacted the rodeo community, from his college rodeo teammates to his high school rodeo friends and family. His untimely passing has left a void in the lives of many, and his memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Coffeyville Community College expressed its condolences to Colton’s family, friends, and rodeo teammates, mourning the loss of their student and athlete. The rodeo community and the people of Kansas have come together to offer their love, prayers, and condolences to the Bond family.

The tragic Colton Bond accident is a reminder of the dangers that can arise unexpectedly, but it is also a testament to the love and support that can bring communities together in times of grief.

