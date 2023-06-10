Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comedian and Actor Michael Batayeh Passes Away at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Michael Batayeh, Comedian and Actor Known for “Breaking Bad” Role, Dies at 52

Michael Batayeh, a comedian and actor best known for his brief role in the Emmy-winning series “Breaking Bad,” died at his home in Ypsilanti, Mich. on June 1. He was 52. His sister Ida Vergollo said he died in his sleep after a heart attack, and a coroner later found issues with his heart.

Born on Dec. 27, 1970, in Detroit, Batayeh was the seventh child of Abraham, a Ford factory worker, and Victoria (Dababneh). The couple immigrated to the United States from Jordan in 1955. Batayeh attended Wayne State University for three years before dropping out and moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the arts and start his own comedy troupe with a friend.

Batayeh’s role as a cabdriver on “Everybody Loves Raymond” in 1998 signaled to his family that he had arrived as an entertainer, according to Vergollo. “My dad was so proud of him and let him know that,” she said. Batayeh also had credits on several popular television series, including “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “Boy Meets World.”

In “Breaking Bad,” Batayeh played Dennis Markowski, the steady manager of a laundromat that was a front for a meth lab. The character was killed after he showed interest in speaking to the Drug Enforcement Administration in exchange for immunity.

As a comedian, Batayeh performed in major clubs in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as around the country and internationally. He often used his family as fodder for comedy, and an affinity for accents made him popular in the Arab American community, said Vergollo, who called him “so spot on.” At the invitation of the Jordanian royal family, he performed at a comedy festival in Amman, Jordan’s capital, and was also featured in a comedy special for Showtime Arabia.

The family is asking for memorial contributions to an organization that provides recreation and mentoring programs for youth in southwest Detroit. “He cared about his community and wanted to give back,” Vergollo said. “That’s the type of person he was.”

Batayeh is survived by his sisters Ida Vergollo, Diane Batayeh-Ricketts, MaryAnn Joseph, Madeline Sherman and Theresa Aquino. His eldest sister, Jeannie Batayeh, died from cancer in 2016.

