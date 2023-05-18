Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comedian Andy Smart Dies at 63: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andy Smart: A Legendary English Comedian

The world of comedy has lost a talented gem as Andy Smart passed away at the age of 63 on Tuesday. The news of his sudden demise has left the comedy community heartbroken. Smart was revered by many for his comedic skills, wit, and charm.

A Brief Profile of Andy Smart

Andy Smart was an English comedian who started performing in the 1980s. His comedic talent led him to become one of the regular cast members of The Comedy Store Players, where he performed for over 13 years as a guest before becoming a regular member in 1995.

Prior to his stint at The Comedy Store, Smart was part of the duo called The Vicious Boys, who performed on the streets in the mid-1980s. His hilarious performances earned him a huge fan base and helped him achieve success in his career.

How Did Andy Smart Die?

Andy Smart passed away on May 16, 2023, at the age of 63. His daughter Grace confirmed the news on her social media accounts. As of now, there is no information about the cause of his death, as he did not disclose it before his passing.

Despite the lack of information, many people have expressed their condolences to the family and paid tribute to Smart on social media platforms. Smart’s passing is a huge loss to the world of comedy, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of comedians.

Final Thoughts

Andy Smart’s death is a great loss to the comedy world, and the void he left behind will be hard to fill. His legacy as a talented comedian, street performer, and regular cast member of The Comedy Store Players will always be remembered.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

