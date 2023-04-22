Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comedian Barry Humphries dies 15 minutes before passing

Barry Humphries, the famous comedian, passed away just 15 minutes before his death. Let’s remember him for all the joy and laughter he brought into our lives.

Comedian and Iconic Australian Personality, Barry Humphries, Passes Away

Australia is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved and iconic personalities, comedian Barry Humphries, who passed away on Thursday morning, just fifteen minutes before his death was confirmed by his family.

A Legacy of Laughter and Wit

Humphries, who was 87 at the time of his passing, had enjoyed a long and illustrious career in entertainment, spanning over six decades. He was perhaps best known for his character creations, including the eccentric housewife Dame Edna Everage and the drunken cultural attaché Sir Les Patterson, both of whom became enduring favourites amongst Australian audiences and beyond.

Over the years, Humphries had also made appearances in various theatre productions, films and TV shows, and had been recognised with numerous awards and honours for his contributions to the arts, both in Australia and internationally.

A Life Lived to the Fullest

Despite his many successes, however, Humphries was also no stranger to controversy, having courted public outrage on several occasions with his irreverent and satirical humour. Yet even his critics could not deny the wit and intelligence that underpinned his work, and his ability to make audiences laugh even in the face of their own discomfort.

In his personal life, Humphries was also known for his adventurous spirit, having travelled extensively and lived in various countries throughout his life. He had also been through his fair share of personal challenges, including battles with alcoholism and depression, but had emerged from these experiences with a newfound sense of gratitude and perspective.

Remembering a National Treasure

News of Humphries’ passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow performers and public figures, many of whom have hailed him as a true Australian icon and trailblazer in the world of comedy and satire.

As Australians mourn the loss of one of their national treasures, it is clear that Humphries’ legacy will endure for many years to come, reminding us all of the power of humour to lift our spirits, challenge our assumptions, and bring us together in laughter and joy.