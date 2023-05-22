Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comedian George Logan Remembered in Tributes at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Logan, the Comedy Star who played Dr Evadne Hinge

The world of comedy was saddened by the news of the passing of George Logan, the Rutherglen-born comedy star who played Dr Evadne Hinge. His family confirmed the news on Sunday, as reported by BBC News.

A Life in Comedy

George Logan, along with his stage partner Patrick Fyffe, entertained audiences for many years with their cultured, opera-loving double act. Fyffe played the role of Dame Hilda Bracket, while Logan played the role of Dr Evadne Hinge. The duo hosted their own BBC2 series, Dear Ladies, and were regulars on the theatre circuit since launching their drag act in 1974 at the Edinburgh Festival. Their performances were a hit with audiences and they performed for royalty during two Royal Variety shows.

The Legacy of Hinge and Bracket

The double act of Hinge and Bracket was a cultural phenomenon that captured the hearts of audiences across the UK. The characters of Dr Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket were beautifully observed and brought to life by Logan and Fyffe. Their partnership was a great example of the power of comedy to bring people together and create joy and laughter.

A Tribute from Gyles Brandreth

Broadcaster and author Gyles Brandreth paid tribute to George Logan, saying that it was “one of the great joys of my life” to script the TV series and specials of Dear Ladies with Hinge and Bracket. He praised Logan as a “very funny, very brilliant man” and a “wonderful musician and a great entertainer”.

Remembering Logan’s Legacy

George Logan will be remembered as a gifted comedian who brought joy and laughter to audiences across the UK. His legacy lives on through his performances, his book A Boy Called Audrey, and the memories of those who were lucky enough to see him perform.

In a world where comedy is often used to divide and offend, Logan’s legacy is a reminder of the power of comedy to unite and bring people together. He will be missed, but his spirit lives on through the laughter he brought to so many people.

Comedian George Logan George Logan death George Logan tribute George Logan comedian career George Logan legacy

News Source : Rosie Lewis

Source Link :George Logan dead: Tributes pour in for comedian who died at 78/