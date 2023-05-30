Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comedian Harish Pengan of Malayalam cinema dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Passes Away at 48 in Kochi

The Malayalam film industry lost a talented actor on Tuesday, 14th September 2021, as Harish Pengan passed away while undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 48 years old. Pengan was known for his impeccable comic timing and had delivered some notable performances in his career.

Career

Harish Pengan had made his debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie “Jan. E. Man” in 2016. He had worked in several movies since then and had gained popularity for his roles in comedy movies. Pengan had a unique style of delivering dialogues and had a natural flair for comedy, which made him a popular choice for filmmakers. Some of his notable performances were in movies like Minnal Murali, Honey Bee 2.5, Mahestinte Prathikaran, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Vellari Pattanam, and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

Financial Struggle

Pengan’s friends and well-wishers had earlier sought financial assistance for his medical treatment. The actor had been suffering from liver-related ailments, and his doctors had informed his family and friends that he needed immediate liver transplant surgery. The Malayalam film fraternity had come together to help Pengan’s family during this difficult time. They had organized several fundraising events and had also appealed to the public to contribute towards his treatment.

Tributes Pour In

Pengan’s sudden demise has left his fans, colleagues, and well-wishers in shock. Many celebrities from the Malayalam film industry took to social media to express their condolences. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, “Rest in peace Harish Pengan. You will be missed dearly. Strength and love to the family.” Director Aashiq Abu wrote, “Rest in peace Harish Pengan. A brilliant actor who left us too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Pengan had won the hearts of many with his performances, and his sudden demise has left a void in the Malayalam film industry. He will always be remembered for his impeccable comic timing and his contribution to the industry.

Conclusion

Harish Pengan’s sudden demise has left a void in the Malayalam film industry. He was a talented actor who had won the hearts of many with his performances. His unique style of delivering dialogues and his natural flair for comedy had made him a popular choice for filmmakers. Pengan’s friends and well-wishers had earlier sought financial assistance for his medical treatment, and the Malayalam film fraternity had come together to help him. His sudden demise has left his colleagues and well-wishers in shock, and they have expressed their condolences on social media. Pengan will always be remembered for his contribution to the industry, and his performances will continue to entertain audiences for years to come.

