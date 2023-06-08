Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comedian Manzoor Kirlo passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Manzoor Kirlo: The Late Pakistani Comedian

The unexpected death of Manzoor Kirlo has sent shockwaves through the entire entertainment industry in Pakistan. The famous comedian had gained significant fame through his funny videos, which have been shared on multiple platforms, amassing major views and likes.

Manzoor Kirlo Death News And Obituary: Comedian Has Passed Away

Famous Pakistani comedian Manzoor Kirlo passed away on June 7, 2023. Manzoor Kirlo, whose full name is Haji Manzoor Hussain Kirlo, was widely recognized for his acting skills among locals.

The comedian’s funeral rituals (antyesti) seem to have ended yesterday. Since he was popular in the area, many people attended his funeral and shared photos and videos of the late comedian.

According to a family member, Haji Manzoor Kirlo had returned from filming a drama the day before he died. After that, he ate and went to bed.

When the celebrity didn’t answer the door the next morning for a long time, her family broke down the door and entered to find her lifeless body lying on her bed. Thus, the precise cause of death has not yet been made public.

Manzoor Kirlo Health: Was the actor sick?

Although the official cause of death has not been released, many people wonder if he had any health issues. However, there have been no reports regarding Manzoor Kirlo’s health issues. The skilled artist was actively working. Even the day before he died, he had come after shooting a drama.

It is therefore likely that he did not have a terminal illness.

Manzoor Kirlo family: was the actor married?

Manzoor Kirlo was a married man. He was married to his wife, whose name has not been released.

However, Manzoor’s wife occasionally featured in several of his comedy videos. In a Youtube video shared in February 2022. In the long video titled “Manzoor Kirlo Husband Wife Real Life Romantic Funny Video”, the late artist and his alleged wife can be seen having a funny conversation.

Manzoor Kirlo’s wife seemed to be very supportive of his career. It’s unclear how many children Kirlo has fostered with his better half.

Conclusion

Manzoor Kirlo was a talented comedian who brought joy and laughter to many people through his humorous videos. His sudden passing has left his family, friends and fans heartbroken.

Although the cause of his death is still unknown, his legacy will continue to live on through his work and the memories he created. Rest in peace, Manzoor Kirlo.

Manzoor Kirlo obituary Manzoor Kirlo death news Manzoor Kirlo comedian passes away Manzoor Kirlo funeral arrangements Manzoor Kirlo legacy and contributions

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Manzoor Kirlo Death News And Obituary: Comedian Has Passed Away/