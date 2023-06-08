Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comedian Pat Cooper Dies at Age 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Cooper Dead: Stern Regular, Seinfeld Actor, Dies at 93

Pat Cooper, the legendary comedian, actor, and Howard Stern regular, passed away on September 20, 2021, at the age of 93. The news of his death was confirmed by his family and friends, who paid tribute to his life and career.

Early Life and Career

Born Pasquale Caputo on July 31, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York, Cooper grew up in an Italian-American family and started performing comedy at a young age. He made his professional debut in 1949 at a club in Brooklyn and soon became a popular act in the New York City comedy scene.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Cooper appeared on several TV shows, including The Ed Sullivan Show, The Jackie Gleason Show, and The Dean Martin Show. He also released several comedy albums, including “Our Hero” and “Spaghetti Sauce and Other Delights.”

In the 1970s, Cooper became a regular guest on The Howard Stern Show, where he entertained listeners with his quick wit, hilarious stories, and acerbic commentary on current events. Cooper was known for his no-holds-barred attitude and his ability to make even the most mundane topics seem funny.

Acting Career

Cooper also had a successful acting career, appearing in several movies and TV shows. He played himself in an episode of Seinfeld in 1993, where he famously walked off the set after a disagreement with Jerry Seinfeld.

Cooper also appeared in movies such as Analyze This, The Aristocrats, and The Zookeeper, where he played the role of an Italian restaurant owner.

Tributes Pour In

After the news of Cooper’s death broke, tributes poured in from his fans, friends, and colleagues. Howard Stern, who had a long-standing friendship with Cooper, paid tribute to him on his SiriusXM show, calling him a “true original” and a “comedy genius.”

Jerry Seinfeld also paid tribute to Cooper on Twitter, saying that he was “a great comedian and a good friend.”

Other comedians, including Gilbert Gottfried, Jim Norton, and Artie Lange, also paid tribute to Cooper, saying that he was a “comedy legend” and a “true original.”

Legacy

Pat Cooper will be remembered as one of the funniest and most influential comedians of his generation. He was a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of comedians and inspired countless people with his unique brand of humor.

Cooper will also be remembered for his generosity and his willingness to help others. He often donated his time and money to charity and was a beloved figure in his community.

Despite his passing, Cooper’s legacy will live on through his work and the memories of those who knew and loved him. He will be missed but never forgotten.

Conclusion

Pat Cooper was a true legend in the world of comedy and entertainment. He was a gifted comedian, actor, and performer who entertained millions of people throughout his career. His quick wit, hilarious stories, and acerbic commentary on current events made him a beloved figure among his fans and colleagues.

Cooper’s passing is a great loss to the world of comedy, but his legacy will live on through his work and the memories of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a true original and a comedy genius who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Rest in peace, Pat Cooper.

News Source : Shania Russell

Source Link :Pat Cooper dead: Stern regular, Seinfeld actor, dies at 93/