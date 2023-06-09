Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comedian Pat Cooper passes away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Pat Cooper: The Comedian Who Mocked His Italian American Heritage

Pat Cooper, the acerbic stand-up comedian who mocked his Italian American heritage with one-liners about garlic and eggplants, passed away on June 6 at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 93. Cooper’s wife, Emily Conner, confirmed the death but did not provide a cause.

In his career, Cooper appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” opened for Ginger Rogers and Frank Sinatra, and performed in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. He was known for dressing in a tuxedo and telling rapid-fire jokes, mostly about Italian families, in a heavy (and fake) accent. The Oxford English Dictionary credits him with coining the phrase “bada-bing.”

Cooper’s big break came on “The Jackie Gleason Show” in 1963, where he performed a set about his wedding. He could tie just about anything to being Italian, including golf. He released several albums, including “Spaghetti Sauce and Other Delights,” which shows him shirtless and covered in red sauce and pasta, a riff on the cover of Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass’s “Whipped Cream and Other Delights.”

In his comedy, Cooper sometimes used other ethnic stereotypes to elevate Italian Americans. He also appeared in the 1999 movie comedy “Analyze This” with Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal and the 2002 sequel “Analyze That.” He was a frequent guest on Howard Stern’s radio show, including an infamous train-wreck episode in which he got into a heated argument with his son, with whom he was estranged.

Stern eventually became one of Cooper’s many enemies, a list that also included Sinatra, Joan Rivers, and Geraldo Rivera. Whether the hate was real is anyone’s guess. “Controversy is good,” he once said. “Every time it happens, my price goes up.”

Born Pasquale Vito Caputo in Brooklyn on July 31, 1929, Cooper changed his name during the 1960s when he began performing. His father was a bricklayer, and his mother was a homemaker. In his routine, he would describe a tough father, recalling how he once asked him whether they could go on vacation. “The next day,” Cooper said, “he pushed me out on the fire escape, closed the window and said ‘You’re on vacation.’”

Cooper was drafted into the Army in 1952 but was discharged following some poor behavior, he wrote in his autobiography. He laid bricks for 12 years, performing routines at weekend parties before he began working as a comic at local clubs.

His personal life was frequently a mess. His first marriage, to Dolores Nola, ended in divorce. They had two children, Michael and Louise Caputo, with whom Cooper was estranged. In addition to the argument on Stern’s show, Cooper and his son fought on Rivera’s television show in 1990.

“The truth about my father is that he’s never been there as a father, nor has he represented any kind of role model to me for the last 30 years,” said Caputo, who also wrote a book about their relationship. “Pat Cooper’s image is a lie that he sold to the American public by turning his back on his own flesh and blood.”

“Let me tell you something,” Cooper told his son. “I don’t have to be your father, you’re not that thrilling.” Then he began repeatedly yelling, “I don’t want to be your father.”

Cooper was married to his second wife, the singer Patti Del Prince, for 41 years. She died in 2005. Survivors include his wife; his children from his first marriage; a daughter from his second marriage, Patti Jo Weidenfeld; and several grandchildren.

Pat Cooper was known for his sharp wit and biting humor, often making fun of his own heritage. He will be remembered as a legendary comedian who pushed boundaries and made audiences laugh for decades.

