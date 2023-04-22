Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comedy icon’s cause of death revealed

What was the cause of death of Barry Humphries, also known as Dame Edna, the comedy icon? The reason behind the legend’s passing has been revealed.

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedy icon known for his hilarious alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, passed away on Saturday at St Vincent’s hospital in Sydney at the age of 89. He had been re-admitted to the hospital earlier in the week after experiencing complications from hip surgery. Humphries’ four children, who he shared with his various ex-partners, traveled to Australia from London to be by their father’s side during his final moments. His daughter Emily, with whom he recently reconciled after being estranged for twenty years, was also present.

Humphries had tripped over a rug while reaching for a book at his home in February and required hip surgery. Despite initially downplaying the seriousness of his condition, Humphries was readmitted to the hospital after experiencing complications. He had expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers, but requested more support and love in a jovial statement, which was relayed by his wife, Elizabeth Spender. However, multiple reports later revealed that his condition had worsened, and he was being kept comfortable in the hospital.

Humphries was a true entertainment legend who delighted and outraged audiences for over 70 years with his cavalcade of grotesques, combining old-style music hall with contemporary satire. He created numerous characters, including the revolting Sir Les Patterson, Australia’s diplomatic representative to the Court of St James; the melancholy Sandy Stone; and the vomiting Ocker in Pommyland, Barry McKenzie, who was later turned into a comic strip and film. Humphries was also a respected character actor, author, poet, and accomplished landscape painter.

His passing has left a void in the lives of his wife, children, grandchildren, friends, and fans. In a statement, Humphries’ family expressed their sorrow and admiration for the beloved entertainer, praising his quick wit, unique charm, and generosity of spirit. They described him as an entertainer to his core who never took his audiences for granted. They also acknowledged his many talents beyond theatre, including painting, writing, and collecting art, and his unwavering devotion to his family and friends.

Although Humphries’ characters brought laughter and joy to millions, the real man remained elusive, beyond his hard work, constant movement, and personal struggles. He turned to alcoholism in his early years, but later sought treatment that turned him into a lifelong abstainer. He also faced legal issues in Australia, including a ban on his Barry McKenzie book due to indecency and a charge of being drunk and disorderly. Despite these challenges, Humphries remained a beloved figure who touched countless lives throughout his long and distinguished career.