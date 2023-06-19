Dead – Death – Obituary News : Comic actor Poojappura Ravi dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Passes Away at 86

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi. The actor, known for his comedic roles in several films, passed away at the age of 86. His death has left a void in the Malayalam film industry that will be difficult to fill.

A Career Spanning Over Five Decades

Poojappura Ravi began his acting career in 1965 with the film “Kattumallika.” He went on to work in over 500 films in a career spanning over five decades. His unique brand of comedy and impeccable timing made him a popular figure in the Malayalam film industry.

Some of his most memorable performances include “Nadodikkattu,” “Mannar Mathai Speaking,” and “Kilukkam.” He was known for his ability to make audiences laugh with his witty one-liners and hilarious facial expressions.

A Beloved Figure in the Film Industry

Poojappura Ravi was not just a talented actor but also a beloved figure in the Malayalam film industry. He was known for his down-to-earth nature and his willingness to help young actors. Many actors have spoken about how he inspired them and helped them hone their craft.

His passing has been mourned by many in the film industry, who have taken to social media to pay their respects. Actor Mammootty tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of #PoojappuraRavi. He was a great actor who brought joy to audiences with his performances. My condolences to his family and friends.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Poojappura Ravi may have passed away, but his legacy will continue to live on through his work. He was a master of his craft and a true artist who dedicated his life to entertaining audiences.

His death is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. We may never forget the joy he brought us through his performances, and we will always be grateful for the laughter he gave us.

A Final Farewell

As we bid farewell to Poojappura Ravi, we can take comfort in the fact that he will always be remembered as one of the greatest actors in the Malayalam film industry. His contributions to the field have been immense, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi, known for comic roles, passes away aged 86/