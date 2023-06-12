Dead – Death – Obituary News : Community Supports Family of Malden DJ, Veteran, and Dad Who Passed at 56 | Middlesex Daily Voice

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Paul Brant: A Tribute to a Beloved Malden Veteran

Paul Brant, a beloved member of the Malden community, passed away on Saturday, June 3, at the age of 56. He leaves behind a loving network of friends and family, including his daughter Emilie, who have come together to honor his memory and give him the send-off he deserves.

A Proud Veteran and Coach

Brant graduated from Malden High School in 1985 and went on to join the Army National Guard. He was called to serve in Operation Desert Storm, a testament to his bravery and dedication to his country. After returning home, Brant became a coach for the Malden High School wrestling team, where he inspired and mentored countless young athletes.

A Passion for Sports and Entertainment

In addition to coaching, Brant had many passions in life. He was an avid weightlifter, street hockey player, and football enthusiast. He even played at a semi-pro level in Charlestown, demonstrating his talent and commitment to the sport. Brant was also a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan, and his sister Kimberly recalls that he could talk about the team for hours on end.

Brant’s love for entertainment extended beyond sports. He was also a talented DJ known as DJ Paulie B., who brought joy and excitement to the Malden community every Friday with his radio show, “The Giddyup.” His infectious energy and love for music will be missed by all who knew him.

Honoring Brant’s Memory

The Malden community has come together to support Brant’s family in this difficult time. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover his funeral expenses, and donations continue to pour in from those who knew and loved him.

Brant’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created. He will be remembered as a devoted father, son, brother, and friend, as well as a proud veteran and coach who inspired others to be their best selves.

A Final Farewell

As we say goodbye to Paul Brant, let us remember the joy and passion he brought to our lives. Let us honor his memory by continuing to live our lives to the fullest, just as he did. And let us keep his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Paul Brant, and thank you for everything you did for our community.

