Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Compensation of 58.59 Lakh Ordered for Fatal Accident”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Order Of Compensation for Bike Rider’s Death in Road Accident

The Motor Accident Tribunal in Chandigarh has ordered a compensation of Rs 58 lakh 59 thousand to the wife and family of a bike rider who died in a road accident. The petitioner had also named Hanumant, the driver of the vehicle, Panchkula Police Department, and insurance company United India in the case.

The Incident

The incident took place on 14th August 2019, when the petitioner, identified as Gurmeet Singh, was riding his bike on the Pinjore-Nalagarh Highway. A truck driven by Hanumant hit him from behind, resulting in his death. The petitioner’s wife, Harvinder Kaur, approached the Motor Accident Tribunal seeking compensation for the loss of her husband.

The Tribunal’s Verdict

The Motor Accident Tribunal heard the case and found Hanumant guilty of negligence. It ruled that he was driving the truck at a high speed and failed to maintain a safe distance from the bike, leading to the accident. The Tribunal also found the Panchkula Police Department at fault for not taking appropriate action against the accused driver. The insurance company, United India, was also held liable to pay the compensation amount to the petitioner’s family.

The Compensation Amount

The Motor Accident Tribunal ordered a compensation amount of Rs 58 lakh 59 thousand to be paid to the petitioner’s wife and her family. The amount includes Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the loss of the petitioner’s life, Rs 5 lakh for his pain and suffering, Rs 2 lakh for the loss of consortium, and Rs 1.59 lakh for funeral expenses.

The Significance of the Verdict

The verdict of the Motor Accident Tribunal is significant as it highlights the importance of road safety and the consequences of negligence. It sends a strong message to drivers to be cautious while driving and to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the road. It also emphasizes the need for law enforcement agencies to take appropriate action against those who violate traffic rules and endanger the lives of others.

The Role of Insurance Companies

The case also highlights the role of insurance companies in compensating the victims of road accidents. The insurance company, United India, was held liable to pay the compensation amount to the petitioner’s family, as per the Motor Vehicles Act. This act mandates that all vehicles on the road must have insurance coverage to provide financial support to the victims of accidents.

Conclusion

The verdict of the Motor Accident Tribunal in Chandigarh is a step towards ensuring justice for the victims of road accidents. It emphasizes the need for road safety and responsible driving, and the consequences of negligence. It is also a reminder to insurance companies to fulfill their obligations towards compensating the victims of accidents. The compensation amount awarded to the petitioner’s family will provide some solace to them, but it cannot bring back the life that was lost. It is up to all of us to be responsible and ensure the safety of ourselves and others on the road.

News Source : Cassandra

Source Link :Chandigarh News:Order Of 58.59 Lakh Compensation On Death In Accident – Order Of 58.59 Lakh Compensation On Death In Accident/