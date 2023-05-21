Dead – Death – Obituary News : Compensation of INR 4 Lakhs to Family in River Drowning Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two People Died During Kalash Yatra in Kachhiliya Village of Shahabad Vidhan Sabha Area

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives while filling water from the river for the Kalash Yatra in Kachhiliya village of Shahabad Vidhan Sabha area. The family of the deceased has been compensated with a total of four lakh rupees. Rajni Tiwari, the Minister of Higher Education, visited the family of the deceased and consoled them, while also presenting them with a compensation check.

Shraddhalus Drowned While Filling Water For Kalash Yatra

Last week, four devotees had gone to the bank of Garra River between Bejupur and Kachhiliya village in the district to fill water for the Kalash Yatra. Two of them were rescued, while two went missing in the river’s flow. After hours of struggle, the police and the diving team managed to retrieve the bodies of the two deceased. The police conducted a post-mortem examination and handed over the bodies to their families.

Rajni Tiwari Consoled The Family Of The Deceased

Rajni Tiwari, the Minister of Higher Education, visited the Kachhiliya village to meet the family of the deceased and offer condolences. She assured them of all possible assistance from the administration. Tiwari also added that she would talk to the government about providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased. The family members of the deceased were in deep grief, and Tiwari’s visit brought some solace to them.

1. River drowning accident compensation

2. Four lakh compensation for drowning death

3. Family compensation for river accident death

4. Latest news on drowning accident compensation

5. Aaj ki taza khabar on four lakh compensation for drowning death

News Source : Pulkit Sharma

Source Link :four lakh compensation to family in accident of death by drowning in river Latest News in Hindi, Newstrack Samachar, Aaj Ki Taja Khabar/