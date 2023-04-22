Dead – Death – Obituary News : Completing Death of the Party in Dead Island 2

Here’s how you can finish the Death of the Party mission in Dead Island 2 without any reference to Fox:

Dead Island 2: Death of the Party Guide

Are you prepared to take on the ultimate battle of humans versus zombies in the Bel-Air District? Look no further than Dead Island 2’s Death of the Party side quest. Join Curtis Sinclair and Emma’s neighbor as he struggles to fend off the flesh-eating monsters within his home, with a few valuable treasures hidden within the walls.

How to Start the Death of the Party

To kick off this hauntingly exciting side quest in Dead Island 2, head over to Curtis Sinclair’s mansion right by Emma’s. Upon arrival, listen to the intercom and respond to Curtis’s call for help finding a girl he saw outside.

How to Unlock Curtis in Dead Island 2

Once Curtis lets you in to investigate, you witness a zombie feasting on a girl like a buffet. Take out the zombie, and head towards the back of the house, where a group of zombies is also feasting. Use the nearby heater to fry them, and then use your favorite weapon to finish off the stragglers. After the bloodbath, you’ll find Curtis on his balcony with a bad hip and no power for his chairlift. Your job is to power up the chairlift and get him to Emma’s house while looting some goodies before leaving.

How to Restore the Power in Curtis’s House

To restore power in Curtis’s house, follow the mission marker to the shed downstairs, where a pesky zombie greets you. Once you care for the undead, you’ll notice that the wires have been cut and need to be reconnected to restore power. Fortunately, the game gives you a can of water just outside the shed, which you can use to establish a current. Then, with the power back on, head back to Curtis and tell him the good news.

How to Kill the Incoming Horde in Death of the Party Dead Island 2

After bringing back the power, Curtis will come down on his chairlift, and the zombies will start swarming you. It’s time to unleash your inner zombie hunter and take them down while protecting Curtis, who will come down with his chairlift. Keep moving and slay them all, including Curtis’s not-so-beloved nephew.

Once you’ve finished them off, wait for Curtis to descend and stroll into the next room. Patience is vital as he moves slower than a snail on a leisurely stroll. Once he’s seated, you can finally talk to him to complete the Death of the Party in Dead Island 2. He says you can take anything from his mansion — as if you hadn’t already ransacked every corner.

Experience the Thrilling Adventure of Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 provides a thrilling experience of a post-apocalyptic world where zombies roam freely. The Bel-Air District is no exception, and it is up to you to help Curtis Sinclair fight off the flesh-eating monsters in his residence. With the right weapons and equipment, clear his house of the undead and save the day. Dead Island 2 is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Get your game on!