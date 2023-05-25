Dead – Death – Obituary News : Composer and Father of Spike Lee Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Jazz Musician Bill Lee Passes Away at 94

The world of music is mourning the loss of Bill Lee, a veteran jazz musician who passed away on May 24, 2023. As per reports, the father of renowned filmmaker Spike Lee, died at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

The cause of Bill Lee’s death is yet to be confirmed. However, his son Spike Lee paid tribute to his father on his official Instagram account, where he shared a series of portraits of his late father captured by David Charles Lee. Along with this, he shared the obituary from The New York Times and the album art for his 1989 film “Do The Right Thing” score, which Bill Lee had composed.

Spike Lee also shared a heart-warming story about his father’s contribution to the music industry, mentioning that Bill Lee played bass on Bob Dylan’s classic song “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” on his album “Bringing It All Back Home.” Spike Lee’s post read, “Today Is Also The Birthdate Of BOB DYLAN. Today Is Also The Birthdate Of Jackson Lewis Lee Who Is The Son Of Tonya Lewis Lee And Me, Brother Of Satchel Lee, And The Grandson Of Daddy. Also Must Give Love To Our Sista TINA TURNER Who Left Us Today On This May 24th,2023. WHEW LAWD. What A Day. Da Lee Family Appreciations All Da,Your Heartfelt Condolences.”

Bill Lee was not only a renowned jazz musician but also a skilled composer who wrote the soundtracks for his son’s first three feature films, “She’s Gotta Have It” (1986), “School Daze” (1988), and “Mo’ Better Blues” (1990). He also scored an early Spike Lee short, “Joe’s Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads,” which was the first student film to premiere at Lincoln Center’s New Directors/New Films Festival, in 1983.

Despite their shared passion for music and filmmaking, Bill Lee and his son were estranged for a brief period in the mid-1990s due to financial and family differences. The dispute put an end to their collaborations, but their shared love for music and family eventually brought them back together.

Bill Lee’s passing is a significant loss for the music and film industry, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come. He is survived by his wife, three sons, one daughter, a brother, and two grandchildren.

In conclusion, Bill Lee was a true icon in the world of music, and his passing has left a void that will be hard to fill. His music and legacy will continue to inspire generations, and his influence will be felt for years to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Bill Lee.

