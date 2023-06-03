Dead – Death – Obituary News : Composer Kaija Saariaho dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kaija Saariaho: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Trailblazing Composer

Kaija Saariaho, one of the most prominent composers of the 21st century, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. Her acclaimed works, which incorporated electronics and spatialisation, earned her a place among the greats of contemporary classical music. Her family announced that she had been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in February 2021.

A Pioneering Voice in Music

Saariaho was born in Helsinki in 1952 and studied at the Sibelius Academy and the Hochschule für Musik Freiburg. She co-founded the Finnish group “Korvat auki (Ears Open)” in the 1970s, pushing back against the closed-mindedness of the Finnish music scene at the time. In 1982, she began working at Paris’ Institute for Research and Coordination in Acoustics/Music (IRCAM), where she incorporated technology into her compositions.

Her most famous work, “L’Amour de Loin (Love from Afar),” premiered at the Salzburg Festival in 2000 and was the first opera by a female composer to be staged at the Metropolitan Opera in over a century. She continued to compose operas, including “Adriana Mater” and “Émilie,” and her latest work, “Innocence,” which tackles the issue of gun violence, premiered at the 2021 Aix-en-Provence Festival.

A Woman, Not a Female Composer

Despite her many accomplishments, Saariaho did not want to be known as a “female composer” but rather a “woman who was a composer.” She believed that gender should not be a defining factor in how she was perceived.

“I would not even like to speak about it,” she said during an interview with The Associated Press. “It should be a shame.”

A Lasting Legacy

Saariaho received numerous awards for her work, including the University of Louisville’s Grawemeyer Award in 2003 and Musical America’s Musician of the Year in 2008. Her final work, a trumpet concerto titled “HUSH,” is set to premiere in Helsinki in August 2021.

Her legacy will endure through her groundbreaking compositions and the impact she had on contemporary classical music. Peter Gelb, the general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, said of Saariaho: “She was truly one of the great, great artists.”

Her husband, composer Jean-Baptiste Barrière; son Aleksi Barrière, a writer; and daughter Aliisa Neige Barrière, a conductor and violinist, announced her passing on her Facebook page. Though she will be deeply missed, her music will continue to inspire generations of composers and music lovers alike.

News Source : AP

Source Link :Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies at age 70 of brain tumor/