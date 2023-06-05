Dead – Death – Obituary News : Composer Kaija Saariaho dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Kaija Saariaho: A Pioneer in Contemporary Music

The world of contemporary music mourns the loss of Kaija Saariaho, a prominent Finnish composer who passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. She was 70 years old. Saariaho’s innovative and genre-defying works have made her one of the most celebrated and influential composers of the 21st century. Her death was caused by glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable brain tumor, which she was diagnosed with in February 2021.

Saariaho’s family released a statement on her Facebook page, announcing her passing. They revealed that the multiplying tumors did not affect her cognitive faculties until the terminal phase of her illness. Despite struggling with mobility issues, Saariaho continued to work and create music until the end of her life. Her family stated that she kept her illness a private matter to maintain a positive mindset and focus on her work.

Born in Helsinki on October 14, 1952, Saariaho studied at the Sibelius Academy and the Hochschule für Musik Freiburg. She was one of the founding members of the Finnish group “Korvat auki (Ears Open)” in the 1970s, which aimed to promote and showcase contemporary music. Her work was heavily influenced by her time spent working at Paris’ Institute for Research and Coordination in Acoustics/Music (IRCAM) in the 1980s, where she collaborated with Pierre Boulez and incorporated electronics into her compositions.

Saariaho’s compositions are known for their ethereal and otherworldly quality, exploring themes of love, spirituality, and nature. Her breakthrough work, “L’Amour de Loin (Love from Afar),” premiered at the Salzburg Festival in 2000 and became the first staged work by a female composer at the Metropolitan Opera since Ethel M. Smyth’s “Der Wald” in 1903. The opera tells the story of a medieval troubadour who falls in love with a woman he has never met and embarks on a journey to find her.

Saariaho’s oeuvre includes several other critically acclaimed works, including “Adriana Mater” (2006), “Émilie” (2010), and “Innocence” (2021). Her compositions have been performed by some of the world’s leading orchestras and ensembles, and she has received numerous awards and honors throughout her career. In 2003, she was awarded the University of Louisville’s Grawemeyer Award, and in 2008, she was selected as Musical America’s Musician of the Year.

Saariaho’s death is a great loss to the world of contemporary music. Her legacy as a pioneering and innovative composer will continue to inspire and influence generations to come. Her final work, a trumpet concerto titled “HUSH,” is set to premiere on August 24, 2021, with Susanna Mälkki leading the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra. It is a testament to Saariaho’s dedication and passion for her craft that she continued to create and innovate until the end of her life.

