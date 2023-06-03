Dead – Death – Obituary News : Composer Kaija Saariaho dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Finnish Composer Kaija Saariaho Dies at 70

Kaija Saariaho, a renowned Finnish composer known for her unique and colorful palette of sounds, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. Her family confirmed her death from complications of brain cancer in a Facebook post, which was later shared by her publisher.

A Multisensory Approach to Music

Saariaho once told NPR that she believed sound and color were not completely detached from each other. She explained that certain sounds or music could even have a specific smell, suggesting that all of our senses were somehow present when she composed.

Overcoming Sexism as a Young Composer

As a young composition student at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Saariaho faced discrimination from some professors who refused to teach her, claiming she was too pretty and would soon be married. However, her drive to compose helped her overcome the sexism. She continued to write music and eventually became one of the most celebrated composers of her time.

Shedding Light on the Lack of Visibility for Women Composers

In 2016, Saariaho’s opera L’amour de loin became only the second opera by a woman to be staged at New York’s Metropolitan Opera in over a century. She spoke out about the lack of visibility for women composers in today’s opera houses, stating that during the Met run of L’amour, journalists only wanted to talk about this topic. She hoped that social media would shift the focus back to the music itself.

A Career Full of Diversity

Saariaho wrote music in a wide range of styles, including opera, ballet, songs, chamber music, and concertos. Her constant search for new sounds and combinations of instruments led her to Paris in 1982, where she worked primarily at IRCAM. She earned many major composing awards throughout her career, including the Grawemeyer Award, the Nemmers, Sonning and Polar Music Prizes, and the Frontiers of Knowledge Award for music. In 2019, she was voted the greatest living composer by a BBC Music Magazine panel of 174 of her peers.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Despite her passing, Saariaho’s legacy as a pioneering and versatile composer will continue to inspire generations to come. Her most recent opera, Innocence, received its U.K. premiere in April at London’s Covent Garden and will be staged at the Met in the 2025-2026 season. She is survived by her husband, composer and multimedia artist Jean-Baptiste Barrière, her son Aleksi Barrière, and her daughter Aliisa Neige Barrière.

Conclusion

Kaija Saariaho was a true visionary in the world of classical music, constantly pushing the boundaries of what was possible. Her music was a reflection of her multisensory approach to the world, and her unwavering dedication to her craft will be sorely missed. However, her legacy as a composer who paved the way for women in classical music and who brought a new level of diversity and innovation to the art form will continue to shine brightly for years to come.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :Kaija Saariaho, the composer who explored color and light, has died at age 70/