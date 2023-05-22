Dead – Death – Obituary News : Composer Raj dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy in the Film Industry: Music Director Raj Passes Away

On Sunday, the film industry was struck with tragedy as music director Raj passed away at the age of 68. He died of a heart attack at his residence in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

A Legacy in Telugu Cinema

Music director Raj had made his mark in Telugu cinema, having worked on numerous films throughout his career. He had a talent for creating memorable melodies that touched the hearts of audiences and left a lasting impression.

Some of his most notable works include the scores for Premabhishekam, Abhinandana, and Geethanjali. His music was beloved by fans and critics alike, and he had earned a reputation as one of the most talented music directors in the industry.

A Sudden Loss

The news of Raj’s passing came as a shock to many in the film industry and his fans. He was a beloved figure who had contributed so much to Telugu cinema, and his loss was deeply felt.

Many of Raj’s colleagues and friends took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of him. They spoke of his talent, his kindness, and his generosity, and they mourned the loss of a true legend.

A Life Remembered

Despite the sadness of his passing, Raj’s life and legacy will continue to be remembered and celebrated. His music will live on in the hearts of his fans, and his contributions to Telugu cinema will never be forgotten.

As we mourn the loss of music director Raj, we can take comfort in knowing that his music will continue to inspire and uplift us for years to come.

News Source : Robin

Source Link :Music director Raj passed away: Music director Raj passed away/