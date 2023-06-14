Dead – Death – Obituary News : Condolences for the Passing of Tammy Feldhann

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tammy Feldhann: A Cherished Member of Our Community

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the unexpected passing of Tammy Feldhann, one of the most cherished members of our community. Tammy had been battling an illness for quite some time, and despite her brave fight, she passed away yesterday as a result of her illness. We extend our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

A Dedicated Employee of the Borough of Haledon

Tammy had been working for the Borough of Haledon for a considerable amount of time, and during her tenure, she had made a significant impact on the company. She was known for her exceptional work ethic and her unwavering dedication to her job. Tammy was a reliable and trustworthy employee who earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues.

Throughout her career, Tammy had taken on more responsibilities and had furthered her position within the company. She was committed to ensuring the well-being of the families whose children were in her care as part of her job. She always approached her work with self-assurance and genuine concern for the children under her supervision.

A Respected Member of the Community

Tammy and her husband Rocco Feldhann had been well-established in the community when they arrived. Rocco was working as the DPW Superintendent at the time, and Tammy was a local resident who had been living in the area for a significant amount of time. Tammy was known for her friendly and welcoming demeanor, and she was respected by all who knew her.

Tammy’s passing has left a void in the community, and her loss will be felt by many. Everyone will grieve in their own unique way, but the impact of her passing will be felt by all who knew her.

Final Thoughts

Tammy Feldhann was a beloved member of our community, and her passing has left us all with a heavy heart. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Tammy’s contributions to the Borough of Haledon will not be forgotten, and her memory will live on in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.

