Dead – Death – Obituary News : Confirmation of Cody Longo’s Cause of Death

Former Days of Our Lives star Cody Longo died on February 8, 2022, at the age of 34 due to chronic ethanol abuse. The actor was found in bed at his home in Austin, Texas, by the police after his wife, Stephanie, became concerned when she couldn’t reach him. Stephanie revealed that her husband was working hard on himself to fight for his children after his past struggles with alcoholism, for which he entered rehab last summer. She described him as an amazing father and the best husband.

Longo appeared in Days Of Our Lives in 2011, becoming the fourth actor to play the role of Nicolas Alamain. He appeared in a total of eight episodes for a storyline that saw Nicolas return to Salem to see his mother Carly in rehab, where he apologized for the way he had treated her previously. Longo also appeared in Bring It On: Fight to The Finish and a number of episodes of popular TV series Nashville in 2016. However, his most frequent on-screen appearance came in Hollywood Heights, in which he played Eddie Duran for 78 episodes in 2012. The show lasted one season.

The tragic death of Cody Longo highlights the dangers of alcoholism and the need for support for those battling addiction. Chronic ethanol abuse can cause damage to various organs in the body, leading to serious health complications and even death. Longo’s death serves as a reminder that addiction is a disease that requires proper treatment and support.

There are various forms of treatment available for alcoholism, including therapy, medication, and support groups. It is essential to seek help early on to prevent the negative consequences of alcoholism. Family members and loved ones can also play a crucial role in supporting those struggling with addiction by providing emotional support and encouraging them to seek professional help.

In conclusion, the death of Cody Longo is a tragedy that highlights the dangers of alcoholism and the need for support for those battling addiction. It is essential to seek help early on to prevent the negative consequences of alcoholism. Family members and loved ones can also play a crucial role in supporting those struggling with addiction. May Cody Longo rest in peace, and may his family find comfort and healing during this difficult time.

News Source : Stephen Patterson

Source Link :34-year-old soap star Cody Longo’s cause of death confirmed | Soaps/